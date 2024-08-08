Beauty Sales Advisor to Mall of Scandinavia and Drottninggatan in Stockholm
Job Description
We're re-opening two of our stores in Stockholm! One of them being our new Global Flagship store in the heart of Stockholm city. These stores will be elevated and create a fashion demand driven experience for all and will offer an elevated product experience, personal service, interactive moments, and an inspiring store design.
The stores will also include an inspiring Beauty Department.
To help us make it happen, we are currently seeking Beauty Sales Advisors who are passionate and knowledgeable about Beauty to serve as Brand Ambassadors and help us achieve our goals. As a Beauty Sales Advisor, your role will involve delivering exceptional customer service, providing expertise across all beauty axes (makeup, skincare, and fragrance) and enhancing the customer experience. Together with a great team, you will contribute to the sales and profit of the store.
Key responsibilities:
You are responsible for inspiring our customers by promoting campaigns, offers, and activities and delivering a great customer experience that contributes to the sales and profit goals of your store.
You give and receive honest feedback to support not only your own development but also your colleague's development.
You follow health and safety routines to promote the safety and well-being of all our colleagues and customers.
Qualifications
To be successful in this role we think you;
Preferable have 1-year working experience with Beauty/Make-up products
Have genuine interest and passion for Beauty and Make-up
Have Beauty industry knowledge, and curiosity about Beauty trends/news
Have a customer first mindset
Are Self-motivated, results oriented, strategic & have a get it done attitude
Have a positive and friendly approach and enjoys working in a fast-paced environment
Are a team player with a flexible approach
Additional Information
We are offering both temporary and permanent contracts for 8 hours per week. The start date is in September.
Positions are based in Stockholm and Solna. You should be able to work during store opening hours.
Language skills in Swedish or English are needed.
We have an ongoing selection, so the position may be filled before the application deadline, so send in your application today!
The last application date is 18/8.
Due to data policies, we only accept applications (CV and cover letter) through the career page.
Benefits
We offer all our employees at H&M Group attractive benefits with extensive development opportunities around the globe. All our employees receive a staff discount, usable on all our H&M Group brands in stores and online. Brands covered by the discount are H&M (Beauty and Move included), COS, Weekday, Monki, H&M HOME, & Other Stories, ARKET, and Afound. In addition to our staff discount, all our employees are included in our H&M Incentive Program - HIP. You can read more about our H&M Incentive Program here.
In addition to our global benefits, all our local markets offer different competitive perks and benefits. Please note that they may differ between employment types and countries.
Inclusion & Diversity
H&M is a part of H&M Group. At H&M Group, we're determined to create and maintain inclusive, diverse, and equitable workplaces throughout our organisation. Our teams should consist of a variety of people who share and combine their knowledge, experience, and ideas. Having a diverse workforce leads to a positive impact on how we address challenges, on what we perceive as possible, and on how we choose to relate to our colleagues and customers all over the world. Hence all diversity dimensions are taken into consideration in our recruitment process.
Company Description
H&M Group is a family of brands; H&M, COS, Weekday, Monki, H&M HOME, & Other Stories, ARKET, and Afound. At H&M Group, our people are the driving force behind our commitment to creating meaningful growth and more sustainable lifestyles. Help us re-imagine fashion and together we will re-shape our industry. Learn more about H&M Group here.
H&M is a fashion brand that offers the latest styles and inspiration, from fashion pieces and unique designer collaborations to affordable wardrobe-essentials. Our business idea is fashion & quality at the best price in a sustainable way. Learn more about H&M here. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-08-18
