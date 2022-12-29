Beauty artist to H&M Beauty - within H&M Lifestyle brands
Company Description
Within the newly created Business Unit H&M Lifestyle Brands, we apply the strong heritage of H&M to new industries, to add excitement and energy to our offer and strengthening the H&M brand. H&M Lifestyle Brands includes H&M HOME, H&M BEAUTY and H&M MOVE.
At H&M BEAUTY, our aim is to capture the enormous market potential of the beauty business by making it possible for everyone to look, feel and do good. We are pioneering a new business model for the group where our own in-house beauty assortment is complemented with the latest external Beauty brands, allowing our customers to complete their fashion look with the best in beauty. We are in the starting point of building Beauty as its own Lifestyle Brand and are working on launching external brands in more markets and channels, doing a full makeover of our in-house assortment and elevating the shopping experience in all channels, just to name a few of the things that we are excited about!
Job Description
We are looking for a H&M Beauty Artist & Trainer to serve as the ultimate Brand Ambassador, delivering makeup artistry and elevated client service across all axes (makeup, skincare, & fragrance). With a sharp consumer-centric mindset, this role is vital in enhancing the client experience in store and engaging the customer and community through live coaching. The ideal candidate is a self-starter who is socially savvy and passionate about service, artistry and brand storytelling.
Main responsibilities, but not limited to;
Develop and customize education materials and training tools for beauty brands represented by the company
Work closely with Brand Management, Sales and Marketing team to maximize sales growth
Motivate Beauty Advisors and store staff on how to drive sales through offering knowledgeable and professional advice to customers
Design training programs or initiatives to elevate service experience at store level to ensure excellent customer service level
Support all PR events of brands represented by the company
Handle ad hoc assignments and projects as assigned by Management
Qualifications
To be successful in this role we think you have;
Minimum of 5+ years professional experience as a makeup artist and beauty educator; should demonstrate full mastery
Demonstrates social savvy; ability to effectively engage audiences on social platforms
Self-motivated, results oriented, strategic & creative mindset, collaborative leadership
Exceptional verbal & written communication, presentation, public speaking, & media skills
Proficient knowledge and awareness of beauty industry, market and competitive trends
Best-in-class selling and negotiation skills
Strong English communication skills, Swedish is not mandatory
Additional Information
This is a 1 year contract/alt consultant contract with the possibility of prolonging/permanent contract. You will be located in the H&M Beauty office at Jakobsbergsgatan and will be travelling 3-4 days week.
Does this sound like you?
Please apply with CV and a portfolio as well as link to any other platforms where we can take part of your previous work as soon as possible but no later than January 7.
