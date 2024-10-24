Be part of something bigger and join us as a HR Business Partner
Scania CV AB / Administratörsjobb / Södertälje Visa alla administratörsjobb i Södertälje
2024-10-24
, Salem
, Ekerö
, Nykvarn
, Botkyrka
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Scania CV AB i Södertälje
, Nykvarn
, Huddinge
, Järfälla
, Sundbyberg
eller i hela Sverige
At TRATON Group, we believe that the whole can be greater than the sum of its parts. Together with our brands we can make the future of transportation more sustainable - Let 's make a difference together.
The TRATON AB office, located in Södertälje consists of experienced colleagues with various backgrounds and nationalities from all TRATON Group brands, representing Group Functions for all brands e.g. Group Product Management, Group R&D and Group Finance. We enjoy solving strategic problems cross functional and cross brand in the TRATON Group. We strive for a climate where opinions and knowledge are openly shared within and between teams and we welcome new ideas in order to create dynamic synergies.
The Team of HR Business Partners is a core function within the TRATON office and executes to maintain a competitive employer brand. The main tasks of the team are to ensure that the employee's needs are integrated into the solution development process, respecting brand positioning and group strategy. The team is also responsible for all HR processes and tasks, both on operational and strategic level
Would you like to...
continuously develop personally and professionally?
work flexible and remotely in agile interdisciplinary teams?
learn more about other cultures?
Then join our HR Business Partner team at TRATON AB in Sweden.
You will be contributing to the further development of the TRATON AB Human Resources. You will be working on various topics in our department together with our team of HR Business Partners and improving way of working.
Your role:
We are looking for an additional HR Business Partner to join our small team. Our office holds a dynamic and truly international work environment characterized by high commitment and professionalism. Our working language is English.
You will work as a HRBP, supporting Group Product management and cross functions with strategic HR, as well as developing and securing professional operational HR. You will also be engaged in joint HR development in the TRATON Group. We work from our standard HR processes but in a complex matrix organization, we need to adapt, adjust and find new efficient ways of working together globally within the Group.
We are creative problem-solvers, driven by identifying solutions and acting independently. We work closely with our colleagues in TRATON's second office in Munich, Germany, and also with representatives from all TRATON Brands in People and Culture related Cross Brand working groups. Digital platforms are a good tool for our collaboration but we also value to meet in person to strengthen our relations so occasional travels to our colleagues worldwide occurs.
Your profile:
To succeed in this role, you should have an academic degree, preferably 5-7 years of experience in HR, or equivalent knowledge. We are looking for someone who enjoys developing together with others, is business-minded with a people heart, and excels in a consultative and collaborative approach. You should also have the ability to work independently within the framework of TRATON GROUP's purpose, values, and corporate guidelines. As the environment is undergoing transformation, adaptability is a key personal trait we are looking for. The position reports to Head of HR at TRATON AB.
What can you expect further...
International working environment - Sweden, Germany, USA & Brazil
Agile interdisciplinary teams - worldwide & different brands
Personal development - grow & learn through taking responsibility
Flexible working conditions - 50% on-site Södertälje and 50% remote. We also have the possibility to work from Stockholm.
BE PART OF SOMETHING BIGGER
At TRATON, you are an important part of something big. Joining us means gaining access to the ins and outs of the entire transportation industry. As part of a global team of industry experts, you get to think bigger, experience more, and reach further
If you get energy from challenging existing structures and processes and enjoy working with other cultures, don't hesitate to get in touch. We ensure, besides interesting and challenging tasks, we have also a lot of fun as a team.
Curious? We look forward to receiving your application. Interviews will be held continuously. For more details please contact Gunilla Sjödin, HR Business Partner, gunilla.sjodin@se.traton.com
TRATON GROUP
With its brands Scania, MAN, Navistar, and Volkswagen Truck & Bus, TRATON SE is the parent and holding company of the TRATON GROUP and one of the world's leading commercial vehicle manufacturers. The Group's product portfolio comprises trucks, buses, and light-duty commercial vehicles. "Transforming Transportation Together. For a sustainable world." - this intention underlines the Company's ambition to have a lasting and sustainable impact on the commercial vehicle business and on the Group's commercial growth.www.traton.com
This recruitment is handled by Scania for TRATON AB Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-11-07 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Scania CV AB
(org.nr 556084-0976)
151 87 SÖDERTÄLJE Jobbnummer
8976111