Battery Production - Industrial Engineer For Shopfloor Automation
Scania CV AB / Processoperatörsjobb / Södertälje Visa alla processoperatörsjobb i Södertälje
2024-07-18
Scania is now undergoing a transformation from being a supplier of trucks, buses and engines to a supplier of complete and sustainable transport solutions.
In Battery Production we have installed high volume series production of Battery packs, Modules, two prototype lines for batteries and a line for the series production of VCB cables. We are in a phase where we train and build competence to manufacture Battery packs, Modules and cabling for tomorrow's e-mobility products.
My team in Industrial Engineering, now needs to be strengthened with curious people who want to be part of creating this new high volume series production unit at Scania.
We are now looking for a curious Industrial Engineer who wants to join our project team with a focus on driving a project to introduce Next Generation Battery Modules & Packs in series production line, enabling Scania's ambitious electrification journey which is critical for Scania's fulfilment of the Science based targets to achieve a sustainable future.
Your role
You will work as an Industrial Engineer in our Project team who is responsible for Shopfloor Automation, SCADA layer upgrade in series production line.
Understanding basic Production process, Equipment PLC program, logic, SCADA would be needed and strong coordination will be needed with respective Equipment supplier & Scania IT team to ensure very good Automation level at Shopfloor.
You need to act as a bridge between Scania IT team & Production demand, so we can get best output of it.
You will work with other Industrial Engineers, Process Engineers, Project Managers to finalize the Equipment specification, Project work, Commissioning work etc for High Volume Series Production of Battery Module & Pack line.
It is the 'state of art Production facility' & one of the few within Europe to Mass Produce Battery Modules & Packs for Electric Vehicles.
Your work assignments
You will work cross-functionally with Production, Maintenance, Logistics, IT team, Advanced Engineering, External Suppliers, Project Managers, Technical Advisors and other support functions.
You need to work on Projects & work with suppliers quite closely in order to follow up all Project milestones & ensure deliveries as per the requirement.
To succeed in your role, you need to be Strong Technical oriented person, Curious, Good planner, Agile, Analytical and Solution-oriented person.
Experience
You should have a Technical University Education/ Scania Technician as an educational background and then worked for around 2 years as an Industrial engineer/ Maintenance engineer/ a similar role in a manufacturing industry.
Experience with SCADA system & PLC programming (Siemens or similar PLC) will be considered as an advantage.
Language requirement: English- Good, Swedish- Good.
Your profile
The role will require you to be Technically sound, Curious, structured, Flexible in your work, as everyday life can be unpredictable.
You need to be a good team player because we need to have good cooperation with other colleagues in production technology, Project managers, Group managers and Operators in production, maintenance personnel, IT team members, Suppliers etc.
Battery production at Scania is a new unit but we have already built a strong team and help each other to continuously improve our cross-functional working methods to secure our processes.
This is an exciting opportunity to be part of building a brand new factory and build competence in a new technology area that is very important for a more sustainable future in the transport industry.
More information
If you want to know more about the roles & responsibilities, please contact:
Group Manager of the Project team, Soumya Dipta Das, email: soumya.dipta.das@scania.com
Application
Your application must include a personal letter, CV, and grades. Scania is using tests as a part of the recruitment process. A background check may be done for this position. Selection and interviews will take place on an ongoing basis. Apply via scania.com/career as soon as possible, but not later than 2024-08-12.
