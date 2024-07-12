Battery 2nd Life Planning Expert at Volvo Energy
2024-07-12
"Founded in 1927, the Volvo Group is committed to driving prosperity and shaping the future landscape through sustainable transport, mobility, and infrastructure solutions. By offering trucks, buses, construction equipment, power solutions for marine and industrial applications, financing and services that increase our customers' uptime and productivity.
Our headquarters are in Gothenburg, Sweden. Volvo Group shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm."
'I love that no day is the other day alike.'
'I love to work with the challenges of the future for which all the answers are not yet found, or even formulated."
'I love to work in a fast-paced, global cross-functional context where I learn a lot and have great colleagues.'
'To work here gives me purpose since it makes me part of battling climate change.'
When asking some of our team members about what they love about their job those are examples of the answers we get. Would you like to join our team to work together with us on the journey to build the future for 2nd life batteries?
Being part of Battery Industrialization & Logistics
Battery Industrialization and Logistics is a function within Volvo Energy that takes care of the second life of the batteries from an industrial and logistics perspective. Our responsibility starts when collecting the batteries at the dealers, goes through circular operations (refurbishing, remanufacturing, repurposing) and ends up with recycling.
We lead the strategic work and constantly update it to match the business situation and the best practices of the industry. We orchestrate the work between functions, maintain relevant internal services and appropriate external partnerships to fulfill our mission. We also monitor and optimize both operational and environmental performances of our logistics and industrial systems.
What are we looking for in this specific role?
We are now looking for a Battery 2nd Life Planning Expert to join our team. In this role you will be responsible for managing the sales and operations (S&OP) process for 2nd life batteries and play an important role in both guiding the Volvo Energy business and in supporting the Volvo Group transformation.
You will interact with the Volvo Group Global S&OP community, all Volvo business areas and other key group stakeholders as well as frequently interact with the Volvo Energy executive leadership team to support critical business decisions.
In short you will consolidate and maintain the return flows volume up-to-date (supply side) and match it with the output possibilities (demand side) in order to support a maximum efficiency and output from the battery 2nd life business.
You are:
• Analytical, yet innovative, pragmatic, and creative
• Having an ownership mentality in your job
• Able to deal with challenges that present themselves when navigating unknown terrain.
• Capable to communicate so everyone can understand what you're trying to say.
• Feeling comfortable to own, run and develop a business critical process.
What are the qualifications likely required to be successful?
We believe that you have an academic degree in engineering, business, supply chain/logistics or similar. You have a significant business knowledge and solid experience (line and/or project) where you have demonstrated accountability and a willingness to learn new things. We know that you love to cooperate and build strong relationships in cross-functional organizations. It would be considered a plus if you have a proven ability to effectively bridge the gap between data and decision making by utilizing modern tools.
The location for the position is preferably (but not limited to) Gothenburg, Sweden.
So you want to apply?
If our spirit, adaptability and customer-focused mindset light your inner fire, we might be a great match!
Volvo Energy is our newest business area with the overarching purpose of accelerating electrification and together driving circularity for a better tomorrow. With an agile approach and a can-do mindset, we actively work to ensure the acceleration of the electrification transformation every day in all that we do. As the Volvo Group, we are driving circularity in our industry forward in these important areas.
We shape the world we want to live in!
At Volvo Energy we are actively working to establish teams that will take maximum advantage of the strength inherent in differences in knowledge, experience, age, gender, and nationality, etc. We find that well balanced working teams increases group dynamics, creativity, and new approaches to solutions.
Feel free to contact me if you have further questions:
Fredrik Engblom, Head of Battery Planning & Logistics, e-mail: fredrik.engblom@volvo.com Ersättning
