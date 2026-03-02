Basta is coming to Jönköping! Open Recruitment Day 16th of March!

Restaurang Basta Falun AB / Restaurangbiträdesjobb / Jönköping
2026-03-02


Visa alla restaurangbiträdesjobb i Jönköping, Aneby, Habo, Mullsjö, Vaggeryd eller i hela Sverige
Visa alla jobb hos Restaurang Basta Falun AB i Jönköping, Örebro, Malmö, Stockholm, Uppsala eller i hela Sverige

Dream Big - Join Basta! New Opening & Career Day!
We are thrilled to announce that our family is growing to Jönköping.
At the end of April, we are opening a spectacular restaurant featuring over 180 seats indoors, doubling in size during the summer with a beautiful outdoor space that will become one of the city's most exciting meeting places. The venue is right in the heart of the city on Östra Storgatan, one of Jönköping's most central and vibrant areas.
To kick things off, we're hosting an Open Recruitment Day on Monday 16 March 2026 in Jönköping.
Open Day Details
Date: Monday 16 March 2026

Format: Pre-booked time slots

Registration Deadline: Thursday 12 March 2026

Location: Östra Storgatan 9, Jönköping

What to Expect
30 minute company & concept presentation

Speed-interview rounds (short 1:1 meetings)

Opportunity to meet our leadership team

Coffee, tea and good energy.

We are hiring for:
Front of House: Bartenders, Waiters, Hosts

Back of House: Chefs, Pizzaiolos

Bar: Bartenders

Whether you're experienced or ready to take the next step, we want to meet you!
This is not just an interview, it's your opportunity to become part of something from day one.
How to Register
Fill in your personal details, the role you are interested in and a short description about yourself.
You can also optionally submit either your CV or a short motivation letter.
Why Join Basta?
At Urban Italian Group, we believe in:

Real career growth

Strong leadership development

Structured onboarding & training

A high-energy, team-driven culture

Building restaurants people are proud to work in

Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-03-12
Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan

Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "teamtailor-7263583-1869700".

Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb.

Arbetsgivare
Restaurang Basta Falun AB (org.nr 559070-7864), https://jobb.urbanitaliangroup.se
Östra Storgatan 2 (visa karta)
553 17  JÖNKÖPING

Arbetsplats
Basta

Jobbnummer
9772740

Prenumerera på jobb från Restaurang Basta Falun AB

Fyll i din e-postadress för att få e-postnotifiering när det dyker upp fler lediga jobb hos Restaurang Basta Falun AB: