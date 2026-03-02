Basta is coming to Jönköping! Open Recruitment Day 16th of March!
Dream Big - Join Basta! New Opening & Career Day!
We are thrilled to announce that our family is growing to Jönköping.
At the end of April, we are opening a spectacular restaurant featuring over 180 seats indoors, doubling in size during the summer with a beautiful outdoor space that will become one of the city's most exciting meeting places. The venue is right in the heart of the city on Östra Storgatan, one of Jönköping's most central and vibrant areas.
To kick things off, we're hosting an Open Recruitment Day on Monday 16 March 2026 in Jönköping.
Open Day Details
Date: Monday 16 March 2026
Format: Pre-booked time slots
Registration Deadline: Thursday 12 March 2026
Location: Östra Storgatan 9, Jönköping
What to Expect
30 minute company & concept presentation
Speed-interview rounds (short 1:1 meetings)
Opportunity to meet our leadership team
Coffee, tea and good energy.
We are hiring for:
Front of House: Bartenders, Waiters, Hosts
Back of House: Chefs, Pizzaiolos
Bar: Bartenders
Whether you're experienced or ready to take the next step, we want to meet you!
This is not just an interview, it's your opportunity to become part of something from day one.
How to Register
Fill in your personal details, the role you are interested in and a short description about yourself.
You can also optionally submit either your CV or a short motivation letter.
Why Join Basta?
At Urban Italian Group, we believe in:
Real career growth
Strong leadership development
Structured onboarding & training
A high-energy, team-driven culture
Building restaurants people are proud to work in
Restaurang Basta Falun AB
(org.nr 559070-7864), https://jobb.urbanitaliangroup.se
Östra Storgatan 2 (visa karta
)
JÖNKÖPING
