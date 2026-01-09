Barona AS is looking for skilled electricians for projects in Drammen

Barona Teknik & Installation AB / Installationselektrikerjobb
2026-01-09


Barona As is looking for skilled electricians for projects in Drammen and the surrounding area. If you would like to work with our customers who offer a good working environment with good salary and development opportunities, then this is the job for you.
Qualifications:
DSB approval (lov-voltage)
Experience as an electrician (minimum 3 years)
Language: English/ Norwegian
Can work both independently and in team
Driver's license B is an advantage

We offer:
Good and long-lasting assignments for the same customer
Pension insurance
Necessary courses
All necessary equipment
12% holiday pay

Would you like to get more information? Send us an email anna.karas@barona.no today!
You can also submit your application on our website: https://barona.recman.page/job/457451

Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-02-06
Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb.

Arbetsgivare
Barona Teknik & Installation AB (org.nr 556713-7202)

Arbetsplats
Barona AS

Kontakt
Anna Karas
anna.karas@barona.no

Jobbnummer
9675611

