Barona As is looking for skilled electricians for projects in Drammen and the surrounding area. If you would like to work with our customers who offer a good working environment with good salary and development opportunities, then this is the job for you. Qualifications: DSB approval (lov-voltage) Experience as an electrician (minimum 3 years) Language: English/ Norwegian Can work both independently and in team Driver's license B is an advantage
We offer: Good and long-lasting assignments for the same customer Pension insurance Necessary courses All necessary equipment 12% holiday pay