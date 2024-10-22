Barnpassning/Babysitting/nanny job in Stockholm

Join Our Team as a Nanny at Stockholm's International Nanny Agency!
We are currently looking for Swedish- and English-speaking nannies interested in part-time and full-time positions to support families in the Stockholm area.
The ideal candidate should have:
Previous experience in childcare or a related field (preferred) Experience working with newborns CPR and first aid certification (or willingness to obtain) Clear background check and references A genuine love for working with children and a positive attitude Flexibility and long-term commitment Good knowledge and fluency in English and/or Swedish
To apply: please send your resume and a brief cover letter highlighting your childcare experience and explaining why you'd be a great fit for our team to: