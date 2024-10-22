Barnpassning/Babysitting/nanny job in Stockholm

Stockholm's International Nanny Agency HB / Vårdbiträdes- och personlig assistentsjobb / Stockholm
2024-10-22


Join Our Team as a Nanny at Stockholm's International Nanny Agency!

We are currently looking for Swedish- and English-speaking nannies interested in part-time and full-time positions to support families in the Stockholm area.

The ideal candidate should have:

Previous experience in childcare or a related field (preferred)
Experience working with newborns
CPR and first aid certification (or willingness to obtain)
Clear background check and references
A genuine love for working with children and a positive attitude
Flexibility and long-term commitment
Good knowledge and fluency in English and/or Swedish

To apply:
please send your resume and a brief cover letter highlighting your childcare experience and explaining why you'd be a great fit for our team to:

info@stockholm-nanny.se

Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-12-31
E-post: info@stockholm-nanny.se

Arbetsgivare
Stockholm's International Nanny Agency HB
100 40  STOCKHOLM

Kontakt
Alison Waugh
info@stockholm-nanny.se

Jobbnummer
8971202

