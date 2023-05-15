Bar Manager - Joe & The Juice Stockhom

Joe & The Juice Ng AB / Chefsjobb / Stockholm
2023-05-15


We are looking for a new bar manager for our stores in Stockholm. As a bar manager you will be the main responsible of the daily management of your store.

Qualifications
1-3 years of experience within the Cafe & Juice industry.
6 months of experience with a manager-roll within the cafe industry.
Responsible for inventory within the cafe industry
Shiftplaning of a team of 3-7 coworkers
Stockhandling experience
Experience with leadership and teaching new coworkers
Fluent english

What can you expect from us?
Starting you journey with Joe & The Juice, you will receive an introduction course to get to know Joe & The Juice , our values and leadership. We offer an inspiring , service minded work environment with big opportunities to develop within the company.

Hours per week
28-38

Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-05-31
För att ansöka, skicka ett mejl till sweden@joejuice.com med titeln "Butikschef - Stockholm"
E-post: sweden@joejuice.com

