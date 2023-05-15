Bar Manager - Joe & The Juice Stockhom
Joe & The Juice Ng AB / Chefsjobb / Stockholm Visa alla chefsjobb i Stockholm
2023-05-15
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Joe & The Juice Ng AB i Stockholm
We are looking for a new bar manager for our stores in Stockholm. As a bar manager you will be the main responsible of the daily management of your store.
Qualifications
1-3 years of experience within the Cafe & Juice industry.
6 months of experience with a manager-roll within the cafe industry.
Responsible for inventory within the cafe industry
Shiftplaning of a team of 3-7 coworkers
Stockhandling experience
Experience with leadership and teaching new coworkers
Fluent english
What can you expect from us?
Starting you journey with Joe & The Juice, you will receive an introduction course to get to know Joe & The Juice , our values and leadership. We offer an inspiring , service minded work environment with big opportunities to develop within the company.
Hours per week
28-38 Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-05-31
För att ansöka, skicka ett mejl till sweden@joejuice.com med titeln "Butikschef - Stockholm"
E-post: sweden@joejuice.com Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "Butikschef - Stockholm". Omfattning
Detta är ett deltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Joe & The Juice Ng AB
(org.nr 556922-2705)
111 74 STOCKHOLM Jobbnummer
7780845