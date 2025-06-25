Backend Engineer to Leading Search Engine Company in Stockholm
2025-06-25
We 're looking for a skilled Backend Engineer to join our client. This is a consultancy opportunity starting ASAP and lasting approximately 6 months.
About the Company:
Join a leading global tech company that shapes digital innovation at scale. This is a unique opportunity to be part of a forward-thinking engineering team within a dynamic, fast-paced environment. The company fosters collaboration, learning, and continuous improvement-offering consultants a place to grow their skills and contribute to impactful projects used by millions worldwide.
Role Description:
We are seeking a Backend Engineer to support a larger development project by executing well-defined, tactical engineering tasks. You 'll work in collaboration with senior engineers and managers, contributing to high-quality software solutions that are maintainable, scalable, and efficient. This is a hands-on coding role that includes development, testing, and reviewing, along with debugging and process improvement.
What You Bring:
To succeed in this role, you 'll need a strong foundation in software development, problem-solving, and teamwork.
Your contributions will include:
• Writing, testing, and reviewing backend code with guidance from senior engineers.
• Participating in system design to support ease of testing and future scalability.
• Contributing to documentation and supporting the development of educational or technical content.
• Debugging and resolving product/system issues, while escalating complex problems when necessary.
• Supporting engineering excellence by helping establish or improve test/monitoring infrastructure.
Required Skills & Experience:
• At least 2 years of experience with backend development using Java.
Solid understanding of backend development principles and software engineering best practices.
• Proficiency in data structures and algorithm design to improve code efficiency and reliability.
• Strong debugging and bug-fixing skills, with the ability to identify root causes and resolve issues independently.
• Familiarity with scalable systems, dependency injection, and test automation infrastructure.
• Willingness to receive and incorporate feedback in a collaborative environment.
Interested?
This is an excellent opportunity for a motivated backend engineer who thrives in a structured, collaborative setting and is eager to contribute to meaningful software projects from day one.
