Backend Developer or Backend Architect
Zynca AB / Datajobb / Stockholm Visa alla datajobb i Stockholm
2025-04-29
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Zynca AB i Stockholm
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Huddinge
eller i hela Sverige
We're looking for a Senior Backend Developer with a passion for both product and technology, who is interested in building scalable, high-performance systems and solving problems using cutting-edge tools.
About Zynca:
At Zynca, we're dedicated to building talent matchmaking software that helps people find meaningful employment and helps employers find relevant candidates using innovative solutions. Our goal is to support candidates by providing technology that makes the job search process easier and more accessible. By leveraging automation and advanced technology, we simplify hiring for businesses while focusing on creating real opportunities for those in need of employment.
We're backed by experienced leaders and strong financial support. Our team embraces a modern, agile way of working, with plenty of personal freedom, flexibility, and a fully remote setup.
About the tech stack:
• FE: Vercel, Next.js, React, Tailwind CSS
• BE: Node.js, Nest.js, GraphQL, TypeORM, PostgreSQL, AWS
Required skills
• Proficiency in backend development with Node.js
• Strong relational database (SQL) skills
• Familiarity with AWS infrastructure and cloud services
• Willingness to learn new technologies and tools
• Ability to take ownership of projects and tasks
• Strong communication skills
Nice to have skills:
• Experience with Nest.js, GraphQL, CQRS pattern, Redis
• Experience with AWS infrastructure
• Experience with Docker and containerization
• Experience with React, Next.js, Vercel
• Experience with LLM and prompt engineering
We're looking for someone who is naturally curious and conscientious, with a thoughtful approach to problem-solving and critical thinking. You should be collaborative, communicative, and enjoy working within a team. Being proactive in keeping up with new technologies and having experience designing and managing complex backend systems would be a great fit for this role.
If you're interested in working in a flexible, fully remote environment with a focus on innovation and collaboration, we'd love to hear from you Varaktighet, arbetstid, etc.
Heltidsjobb Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-10-26 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan
E-post: daniel@zynca.com Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Zynca AB
(org.nr 559235-2321), https://careers.zynca.com Kontakt
Zynca AB daniel@zynca.com Jobbnummer
9312096