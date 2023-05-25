Back Office manager with focus on Cash Management
2023-05-25
Role description
We are now looking for candidates with experience from Back Office/Treasury to Gränges Group Treasury department. Group Treasury is responsible for financing, managing financial risks and cash management, and as Back Office manager you will be part of the continued development of the Treasury organization.
In this position, you will have an overall responsibility for the Back Office and Cash Management activities and take an active role in defining and developing routines and processes. You will work in close cooperation with Gränges subsidiaries, primarily located in the US, China, Sweden and Poland.
Key tasks and responsibilities:
Continuously develop routines and reporting in the Treasury Management system
Daily work and development of cash management
Liquidity forecasting
Participate in the month-end closing
Reconciliations
Trade confirmations (currency, commodities, interest rates and financing)
To register and execute financial payments
Ongoing projects and ad hoc tasks
Gränges offers a dynamic workplace where the right candidate will have the possibility to develop the treasury operations and to participate in Gränges' future success. Gränges applies a hybrid workplace model that allows employees to work remotely two days a week.
Qualifications and profile
We believe that you have a couple of years' experience within Treasury Back Office and/or accounting. It is desirable with an academic qualification in business administration or similar, but you may have acquired the relevant skills through previous work. Fluent in Swedish and English is a must, and you should also be an experienced user of Microsoft Excel. Preferably you also have previous experience from CRM Finance or Treasury Systems.
About Gränges
Gränges is a leading aluminum technology company that drives the development of lighter, smarter, and more sustainable aluminum products and solutions. The end-customer markets are found in the automotive, HVAC, specialty packaging, and battery industries as well as other niche markets such as transformers and wind turbines. The company's geographic markets are Europe, Asia and North and South America with production facilities in all three regions and a combined annual capacity of 580,000 tonnes. Gränges has 2,700 employees and an annual net sales of SEK 24.5 billion. The share is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm.
Gränges office is located at Linnégatan in central Stockholm.
Read more about the company here!
About Amendo
Amendo is one of Sweden's leading recruitment and staffing providers with a clear focus on Accounting, Banking, Finance, Insurance, HR and Communication competence and roles. We are an expansive company servicing clients throughout Sweden with offices in central Stockholm, Göteborg, Malmö, Sundsvall and Luleå. Follow us here onLinkedin, Instagram, Facebook and TikTok!
Amendo is a part of Amendo Group and has specialized in competence management since 2001. Together with Lagotto Executive Search & Interim and Amendo Tech we develop the world with competence, today and in the future.
Questions and contact
Gränges Group is working with Amendo in this recruitment process. If you have any questions regarding this specific role, please contact Talent Recruitment Manager Olle Eriksson at olle.eriksson@amendo.se
. Interviews and selection are ongoing so please do not hesitate to register your interest in the role as soon as possible.
