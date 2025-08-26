Babysitter/Nanny in Sköndal - 1-2 afternoons per week
2007 NannyNu AB / Vårdbiträdes- och personlig assistentsjobb / Stockholm Visa alla vårdbiträdes- och personlig assistentsjobb i Stockholm
2025-08-26
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos 2007 NannyNu AB i Stockholm
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige
About Nannynu!
We are one of Sweden's largest, first, and most award-winning babysitting companies, and we're proud to offer collective agreements and good working conditions for all our employed babysitters.
We believe in providing world-class childcare. As a growing company, we are now looking for you - someone ready to embark on new adventures as a babysitter/nanny. We match you with a family that fits your profile and provide training in areas such as child CPR and accident prevention when you begin your work with Nanny.nu. You'll have close contact with your supervisor and enjoy a fun, meaningful part-time job that will be a valuable experience for life!
About the Assignment
A family in Sköndal with two children, aged 11 months and 3-4 years, is looking for help with babysitting 1-2 times per week. The family needs support on weekdays, with a start time around 3:00 PM, and each session is approximately 3 hours long.
They are specifically looking for a Spanish-speaking nanny who is a native speaker or has grown up speaking the language.
Your Profile
Are you someone who wants to make everyday life easier for others by offering safe and joyful childcare, while also having a fun and rewarding part-time job? Do you want to be responsible for what a family values most - their children - and help make their days run more smoothly? Do you want to laugh, play, and contribute to creating magical moments for children with someone they can look up to?
Do you want to be part of a company that provides world-class babysitting?
Then this is the job for you!
Since this is a part-time role, we prefer that you have another main occupation (e.g., studies or part-time work). To ensure a long-term match, we also ask that your travel time to the family is reasonable (ideally around 30 minutes or less).
Apply for a babysitting job with us today!
What We Offer
If you join us as a babysitter, we offer a fun and meaningful part-time job with fair conditions, supported by a collective agreement.
You'll also receive:
Nanny Certification Course to prepare you for the role
Child CPR and first aid training
Insurance coverage to, from, and during work
Flexible pay structure: If you've completed upper secondary school (gymnasium), we offer individually set wages. For those still in school, we offer a fixed hourly wage of SEK 132.15-165.19/hour (including holiday pay)
Evening and holiday pay supplements
Opportunity for a guaranteed-hours contract
Possibility for continued employment within the company group
Please note: A background check (criminal record extract) is required upon employment.
We conduct interviews continuously - we recommend sending in your application as soon as possible! Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-09-11 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivare 2007 Nannynu AB
(org.nr 556662-0851) Jobbnummer
9477309