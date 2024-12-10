B2B Key Account Manager for Information Displays & IT - Norway
2024-12-10
B2B Key Account Manager for Information Displays & IT - Norway
Location: Stockholm, Sweden
Employment Type: Through an Agency Partner
About the Role:
We are seeking a top-performing B2B Key Account Manager to manage and develop major accounts in Norway for LG Electronics' Information Displays & IT business. This role is based in Stockholm and will report directly to the Nordic Sales Head.
Responsibilities:
• Implement the global LG Information Displays & IT strategy within the Norwegian market, focusing on major accounts.
• Own and lead the forecasting and planning process for assigned accounts.
• Analyze and understand the strategies of key distributors and competitors in the market.
• Manage all aspects of sales, including product mix, profit responsibility, range planning, and marketing campaigns.
• Handle administrative tasks such as internal reporting and sales program management.
• Drive the delivery of LG's Profitable Growth Program within the B2B Business Domain.
Background and Experience:
• A university degree or equivalent is preferred.
• Minimum of 3 years of sales management experience at a senior level.
• Fluency in Swedish and English (business level), preferably with an understanding of Norwegian.
• Experience working with a multinational or global company, preferably in the consumer electronics sector.
Personality & Competencies:
• Proficient in Microsoft Office applications, particularly Excel and PowerPoint.
• Familiarity with forecasting and sales planning support systems.
• Knowledge of PSI management, including analysis of account purchasing, sales, and inventory.
• Understanding of laws and regulations related to sales, including pricing and campaigning.
• Excellent communication skills with the ability to build networks and motivate others.
• Creative thinker within a structured framework.
• Strong planning skills with the ability to prioritize effectively.
• Adaptable and open to change, embracing new ideas.
• Appreciates cultural differences and adapts easily.
• Self-driven with the ability to take initiative.
• Comfortable working in a fast-paced environment.
• A positive team player with a collaborative spirit.
Travel Requirements:
• Regular Travel: The Key Account Manager will be required to travel regularly for face-to-face meetings with customers in Norway. This travel will occur on a weekly basis, depending on the specific needs of the accounts.
• Occasional Global Travel: There may be opportunities for occasional travel to attend trade fairs and visit the headquarters, which is expected to happen 1-2 times per year.
This travel is essential for building and maintaining strong relationships with key accounts and ensuring the successful implementation of LG's strategies in the Norwegian market.
Other Requirements:
• Valid driving license (B).
