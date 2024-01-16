Azure Cloud Engineer
Meet a Group international AB / Datajobb / Stockholm Visa alla datajobb i Stockholm
2024-01-16
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Meet a Group international AB i Stockholm
, Solna
, Sundbyberg
, Huddinge
, Järfälla
eller i hela Sverige
Jobbify är en jobbplattform för vassa kandidater.
För kunds räkning har vi publicerat denna annons, vill du komma i kontakt med den slutgiltiga arbetsgivaren kan du klicka dig vidare till annonsen:
About Redeploy Build
At Redeploy Build, we are cloud specialists helping our clients with all areas within the public cloud from building, governing, migration and optimizing our client's data. We live by a "Cloud always in all ways" motto with tailored solutions to our client's needs. Engaging in forward-thinking and strategic dialogues, we build and integrate best in breed cloud environments, steering clear of legacy constraints and "old-IT". We make sure the client data and AI cloud platform is secured and governed through our experience and expertise. At Redeploy we always get things done and are not just another powerpoint-firm, rather getting our hands dirty and putting tech into practice.
We are now looking for an Azure Cloud Engineer to join our growing team. You will work in a fast-paced environment where you will collaborate with the most brilliant minds in the field and contribute to the evolution of our client cloud journey with your expertise in Cloud Engineering.
About the Role
As an Azure Cloud Engineer at Redeploy Build you are hands-on with tech, being awesome in solutioning, building, implementing, automating and optimizing our client cloud environments. This is a customer-facing role where you'll be part of a team providing tailor-made solutions together with your colleagues and the client. You'll bring value through your cloud expert competence and "get things done" attitude.
It is important that you are creative and able to provide innovative solutions for our customers. At Redeploy, we are on the cutting edge of technology, and everything we do has a "Cloud always in all ways" approach.
To be considered for the role, we see that you come with the following experiences and skills:
Hands-on experience with infrastructure and solutions in the Azure cloud
Worked with Infrastructure as Code, for example Terraform and Bicep
Experience of migrations projects to cloud
Automation and optimization of cloud environments
Worked and supported dev teams with deployments and CI/CD pipelines
Experience in programming or scripting and version control (Git)
And if you come with below experiences, we see it as a great advantage:
Experience with additional public clouds such as AWS and GCP
Container management and microservices such as Kubernetes, Docker and Openshift
Network, firewalls (NVA) and load balancers from third party suppliers
Data and Analytics such as Databricks, Snowflake, Azure Fabric and Power BI
Developer Experience, Machine Learning and FinOps competence
Who are you?
A communicator who can present, visualize and translate complex technical scenarios to both technical and non-technical stakeholders
A positive person by nature who have a passion for what you do, putting teamwork and collaboration above all else
Love to work with clients, solving problems and creating value
Confident in yourself and your own abilities, but also open to learning new things and embracing new challenges
Take pride in getting your hands dirty, creating code to automate everything but also develop architecture and documentation
Born and/or lives in the cloud techie!
How to Apply
If you're ready to redeploy your career, be part of the best in the biz and make a meaningful impact on organizations through your passion for Cloud Engineering, then don't hesitate to send in your application by hitting the apply button.
We look forward to hearing from you! Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-02-15 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Meet a Group international AB
(org.nr 559191-1747), https://jobbify.se Arbetsplats
Meet a Groups kund Jobbnummer
8397985