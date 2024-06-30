Azure Cloud Developer
2024-06-30
About Redeploy Build
At Redeploy Build, we are cloud specialists. What we do is build and integrate best-in-breed cloud environments, steering clear of legacy constraints and "old-IT".
We help our clients within all areas of public cloud - from building, governing, migrating and optimizing our client's cloud resources. Living by a "Cloud always, in all ways" motto, we always get things done and are not just another powerpoint-firm, rather getting our hands dirty and putting tech into practice. Learn more about us here: https://www.redeploy.com/services/build
As a rapidly growing public cloud company, we understand that our success depends on the talents we choose to surround ourselves with. Now we are looking for a Azure Cloud Developer in Gothenburg who wants to be a part of our continued success story. Maybe it's you?
About the role
As a Azure Cloud Developer, you'll be leading and driving the development of modern cloud-based solutions on Azure. With your extensive programming skills and deep expertise in Azure cloud technologies, you will spearhead the design and implementation of highly scalable and resilient systems that meet the complex requirements of our clients.
In this role your responsibilities/tasks will amongst others be to:
Provide technical leadership to our clients' team/organizations by mentoring junior developers, conducting code reviews and ensure best practices and coding standards.
Serve as a subject matter expert by providing guidance on Azure cloud technologies, architecture patterns and development methodologies.
Optimizing the performance and efficiency of cloud-based systems. This includes identifying bottlenecks, fine-tuning configurations, implementing automation for deployment and scaling, and continuously monitoring and optimizing resource utilization to ensure cost-effectiveness and optimal performance of the cloud infrastructure.
Who are you?
To thrive in this role, we believe that you have a passion for cloud development and that you enjoy creating value and solving problems for clients and businesses. You're open-minded, positive, driven and a curious person who understands the power of team collaboration and sharing knowledge with others.
In addition, you also come with following experiences and skills:
Solid programming skills in e.g. C#, .NET, Python or Java with a focus on cloud-based development
Experience in designing and developing custom solutions for clients, translating business requirements into functional code.
Experience with cloud computing concepts and technologies, including IaaS, SaaS, and PaaS offerings from Azure
Experience with containerization technologies such as Docker and Kubernetes, including container orchestration and management.
Experience of CI/CD pipelines and practices for automating software delivery processes, including continuous integration, testing, and deployment.
Proficiency in using Git version control system for managing code repositories and collaborating with team members.
What we offer
Being a member of Redeploy means you have the drive and desire to be the best and work smarter than the rest. We enjoy creative freedom with our projects, benefit from great work/life balance, and thrive in a company culture that is both collaborative and supportive. Everything we do at Redeploy is centered around the simple yet effective idea that we all chip in to ensure our success.
Other than that we offer an extensive benefits package, read more about it here: https://careers.redeploy.com/
Location
We have offices located in central Göteborg in Friggagatan 3A. As we encourage a mix of in-person and remote work to foster innovation and support work-life balance (and like to have fun together), we see that you are based in commuting distance to our office location.
Ready to join the team?
We hope that we have sparked your interest and that you are curious to know more about the role and us at Redeploy.
We are constantly recruiting, so submit your application as soon as you can by hitting the apply button. For any specific questions about the position, reach out to Talent Acquisition Manager Francisca Andersson.
