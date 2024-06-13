AV-technician
Meet a Group international AB / Supportteknikerjobb / Göteborg Visa alla supportteknikerjobb i Göteborg
2024-06-13
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Meet a Group international AB i Göteborg
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige
Jobbify är en jobbplattform för vassa kandidater.
För kunds räkning har vi publicerat denna annons, vill du komma i kontakt med den slutgiltiga arbetsgivaren kan du klicka dig vidare till annonsen:
Are you ready to make a real difference at World of Volvo? Join us as one of our AV-technicians and help us create the ultimate brand experience!
About Us:
A fantastic place requires fantastic people - join World of Volvo! Imagine a Brand Experience Center created by people for people. Let curiosity guide you through Volvo's inspiring world - a world that's constantly in motion. Step into our realm where we allow you to transform mobility and be inspired by Volvo's brand across all aspects of the experience.
About the Role:
Are you an experienced AV-technician and want to work at one of Gothenburg's most modern event venues? Do you want to be part of a team of talented and fun colleagues? Then this job is for you!
As an AV-technician, you get a multifaceted working day where you meet both the company's staff and external guests. The work consists of both practical and administrative tasks where you have a lot of contact with different people, both in Swedish and English.
Your Responsibilities:
The work as a technician mainly means acting as technical support and support in technology and digital meetings to employees and external guests in the daily operations. The house will be filled with everything from large-scale unique experiences such as live music, speeches, to smaller events such as podcasts, conferences and congresses. As a technician, you will rig sound equipment and support the overall sound technical work for these events, support the lighting and video functions as needed.
What will you get to do?
Work as a technician for sound, light, or image in live contexts
Implement, configure, and test new technology
Monitor and maintain technology, systems, and networks
Perform equipment repairs and replacements as needed
Provide AV support for meetings and conferences and exhibition area
Plan and coordinate meetings and events
Your Background and Skills:
Technical Expertise: Skilled in IT infrastructure, AV systems, PA systems, video conferencing, visual, and lighting systems. Quick to troubleshoot and solve issues.
Enthusiasm for Technology: Passionate about technology and always eager to learn new AV trends.
Solution-Oriented: Natural problem solver who thinks outside the box for creative solutions.
Accountability: Confident in taking responsibility and owning tasks and projects.
Continuous Learning: Committed to staying current with AV technological advancements. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-06-28 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Meet a Group international AB
(org.nr 559191-1747), https://jobbify.se Arbetsplats
Meet a Groups kund Jobbnummer
8747449