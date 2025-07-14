August 2025: Cover Substitute - The Tanto International School & Fritids
2025-07-14
Tanto International School is seeking highly motivated and qualified individuals to join our team as substitute staff. We are particularly interested in candidates who demonstrate flexibility, a positive attitude, and a caring approach.
Successful candidates will be available to commence work from August/September 2025 onwards. While we endeavor to provide advance notice, typically contacting substitute staff the evening prior or the morning of an assignment, there will be occasions where arrangements can be made well in advance, including for extended periods.
Essential qualifications include strong proficiency in written and spoken English, along with conversational Swedish. Candidates must possess significant experience working with children aged 6 to 10 within a school setting and be able to provide positive professional references. A current police background check is also a mandatory requirement.
We expect all new colleagues to exhibit full engagement and consistently uphold professional standards. A genuine passion for supporting children is paramount, along with an understanding of the critical importance of every activity, lesson, and moment in a child's development.
We are looking for individuals who are warm, nurturing, and capable of fostering enthusiasm for learning, ensuring that children feel safe, secure, and content within the school environment.
If you are a professional, adaptable, compassionate, and highly motivated individual with abundant energy, empathy, and enthusiasm to share with our students, we invite you to submit your Curriculum Vitae.
Established in 1983, The Tanto International School is a fully licensed international school serving students aged 6-16yrs, with a nursery program for children aged 1-6. We pride ourselves on being a small, personable institution with a distinct family atmosphere.
Our core values, encapsulated in "The Tanto 3 C's" - care, collaboration, and commitment - underpin all our endeavors. We foster an environment of respect and kindness for all members of our community: students, guardians, and staff.
Please provide a cover letter telling us about yourself; your interests and experience as well as a CV demonstrating your previous work with children alongside suitable references (managers only).
For further information about our school, please visit www.tantoschool.se.
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-08-13
E-post: vacancy@tantoschool.com
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "Fritids/Assistant Skola".
Flintbacken 20
118 42 STOCKHOLM
The Tanto International School
Principal
Rob Cameron vacancy@tantoschool.com
