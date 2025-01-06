Aswo Nordic Finnish Speaking Operational Team Leader And Sales Coordinator
2025-01-06
Are you passionate about sales-related tasks combined with the administrative part of team management? Do you speak Finnish on a fluent level, but live in Sweden? If so, then it is exactly you that we are looking for!
Your areas of responsibility
Placed in our office in Hälsingborg, your responsibility will be to develop our sales on the Finnish market in close collaboration with our marketing- and sales manager based in our headquarter in Denmark. Our office in Sweden consists today of 4 colleagues, who support our customers in Finland and Sweden. Besides customer support you will also be responsible for the daily running of the office, be the department's ambassador towards ASWO International and take the lead in implementing new tasks and campaigns. Light travelling may occur to visit key customers in Finland and our headquarters in Denmark/ Germany.
To get the best start in this position, we have an onboarding program for new employees, and we offer a product course to introduce you to our ASWO product portfolio.
Your tasks
Customer support tasks constitute around 90% of your time and team management around 10%.
As Sales Coordinator
You process inquiries and sales orders from customers
You handle returns and complaints and translate sales material, such as newsletters, commodities or similar into Finnish
You maintain and develop our relationship with our current clients and contribute to new commercial initiatives in the Finnish market.
As Team Manager
You align holiday plans and have an overview of the daily operations
You have contact with ASWO International in relation to daily operation and projects
You take the lead in implementing new tasks and campaigns
You track and follow up on the department's KPIs
About you
You could have experience from one of the major retailers selling white goods and electronics. The most important thing is that you have a good knowledge of the white goods and electronic industry. Your educational background is not important, but experience from a sales function or customer support is a must, so that you are able to meet the customer at their level and know how to use your sales techniques to achieve the sales goals. You speak Finnish on a fluent level and either English or German on a good level.
As a person you are sales-orientated with a good commercial understanding. You are impactful, result-orientated and self-driven. You are motivated by being efficient, keeping things simple and you like working independently while still being part of a team. Furthermore, you have good people skills, can have a good overview and are empathetic.
About ASWO
ASWO Nordic, which is part of the Fleggaard Group, is with its four affiliates in Denmark, Norway, Sweden and Finland, the Nordic region's largest B2B distributor of spare parts and accessories for all electronics and electrical appliances for private homes. We supply professional repairers, webshops, retail chains and independent retailers from our range of more than 19 million different item numbers of spare parts and accessories. We are also a part of an international co-operation and with our partners, we cover 39 countries in Europe.
For further information
If you have any questions, you are welcome to contact Director Johnny Bomberg Mathiesen by phone: +45 2579 8930 or by e-mail: j.mathiesen@aswo.dk
Application deadline: 2025-03-05
(org.nr 556733-0211)
Bergavägen 13 (visa karta
)
254 66 HELSINGBORG
Aswo-Sverige AB
Director
Johnny Bomberg Mathiesen +45 2579 8930
9087148