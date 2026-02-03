Associate Senior Lecturer in Psychiatry - neurobiological cognitive proc.
Associate Senior Lecturer (Assistant Professor) in Psychiatry with a focus on neurobiological and cognitive processes
Reference number PAR 2026/114
The University of Gothenburg tackles society's challenges with diverse knowledge. 58 000 students and 6800 employees make the university a large and inspiring place to work and study. Strong research and attractive study programmes attract researchers and students from around the world. With new knowledge and new perspectives, the University contributes to a better future.
Build your independent research career at the University of Gothenburg, Sweden, in a supportive, well-resourced environment. You will benefit from academic freedom, strong core facilities, powerful research networks, and excellent opportunities to turn your research ideas into innovation and entrepreneurship within a vibrant life science community. Combined with a secure position and a high quality of life in Gothenburg, this is a place where both your research and career can grow.
At the Institute of Neuroscience and Physiology at the Sahlgrenska Academy, extensive research and education are conducted across wide areas of knowledge - from molecule to human. The department comprises five sections: Pharmacology, Physiology, Health and Rehabilitation, Clinical Neuroscience, and Psychiatry and Neurochemistry.
The position is based at the Section of Psychiatry and Neurochemistry, where research and education are conducted at the interface between clinical and preclinical neuroscience. The overarching goal of the research group is to increase knowledge of the neurobiological mechanisms underlying affective disorders and how these relate to the clinical presentation. The aim is to identify biomarkers that can improve diagnostic assessment, predict treatment response and side effects, and contribute to more individualized psychiatric care.
Subject area
Psychiatry with a focus on neurobiological and cognitive processes
Subject area description
The subject encompasses research and teaching in psychiatry, with a focus on the neurobiological mechanisms underlying psychiatric disorders, with particular emphasis on brain imaging as well as cognitive and functional outcomes.
Duties
The duties include conducting research in psychiatry with a focus on neurobiological mechanisms. The position also involves actively seeking external research funding in order to establish an independent line of research, as well as developing research collaborations within and beyond the department at both national and international levels.
The duties further include teaching at undergraduate level within the medical programme and in training programmes for specialist trainees in psychiatry, where the applicant's professional experience is to be applied in relevant teaching contexts. Supervision of degree projects and doctoral students is also included. Teaching is conducted in Swedish and English.
The position also includes a certain amount of administrative work related to research and teaching, as well as active participation in the department's collaboration and outreach activities.
An employee who lacks higher education pedagogical training is expected to complete such training within one year of starting the position.
For promotion, the applicant is required to have acquired proficiency in Swedish, both written and spoken, at a minimum of level B2 according to the Common European Framework of Reference for Languages (CEFR), no later than six months before the expiry of the employment as Associate Senior Lecturer (Assistant Professor). The University of Gothenburg will provide Swedish language courses, which are mandatory as part of the employment.
Eligibility
The eligibility criteria for employment as an Associate Senior Lecturer are set out in the Higher Education Ordinance and in the Appointment Procedure for Teaching Posts at the University of Gothenburg.
A person qualified for appointment as an Associate Senior Lecturer (Assistant Professor) is a person who has been awarded a PhD in psychiatry, psychology, or neuroscience or has the corresponding research expertise. Primary consideration should be given to a person who has been awarded a PhD or achieved the equivalent expertise within seven years of the deadline for application for employment as an Associate Senior Lecturer (Assistant Professor). However, a person who has been awarded a PhD or achieved the equivalent expertise at an earlier date may also be considered if there are exceptional circumstances. Exceptional circumstances are sick leave, parental leave or other similar circumstances. The reasons for the absence, its dates, and its extent must be clearly specified in the application and supported by appropriate documentation.
The ability to teach in Swedish or English is a requirement.
See more info on the University of Gothenburgs homepage job opportunities.
