Associate Senior Lecturer/Assistant Professor in Inorganic Chemistry*
2024-10-30
Faculty of Natural Resources and Agricultural Sciences
Department of Molecular Sciences
The Department of Molecular Sciences today consists of approximately 90 employees and together with three other departments forms an inspiring research environment at the Biocentrum on the Ultuna Campus, Uppsala. The Department houses several collaborating research areas such as inorganic, physical and organic chemistry, biochemistry, molecular structural biology, biotechnology, natural product chemistry, microbiology and food science. The research revolves around chemical and biological processes and the Department also collaborates with industrial partners on the development of innovations of importance for the transition towards a sustainable society. The research area green chemistry is of great strategic importance for SLU.
The Department has advanced infrastructure for e.g. structure determination and chemical characterization, i.a. NMR spectroscopy where the department is part of the national SwedNMR initiative, advanced mass spectrometry, scanning electron microscopy (ESEM), atomic force microscopy (AFM), X-ray diffraction for structure determination of single crystals and powders, gas and liquid chromatography equipment, etc.
At the Department, teaching is conducted in the subjects of chemistry, food science and microbiology at both basic and advanced level in educational programs that lead to, among other things, agronomy, bachelor's and master's degrees.
The environment at the Department encourages research collaborations with other departments at SLU, nationally and internationally. The location of the position means access to an attractive research environment with a unique breadth and thereby the opportunity for multi- and interdisciplinary collaborations with research groups in other disciplines such as technology and social sciences.
Read more about our activities and infrastructure here.
Read more about our benefits and what it's like to work at SLU here.
Subject description
The subject covers inorganic chemistry with a focus on materials for the green sector.
Duties
The assistant professor/associate senior lecturer will develop his own research profile in the field of inorganic chemistry with a focus on materials for the green sector.
The research is expected to take place in close collaboration with researchers within the Department and other departments of SLUs, as well as through national and international collaboration.
In addition, the holder must within the subject of the employment
• initiate the building of an own research group
• seek external funding in competition and publish scientific articles
• participate in postgraduate training as a co-supervisor
• teach at basic, advanced and postgraduate level
• further educational training
• collaborate with relevant actors in the industry and the surrounding society
• be able to teach in Swedish within four years.
Eligibility
Eligible to be employed as an assistant professor/associate senior lecturer is someone who has completed a doctorate or has equivalent scientific competence. Primarily, it should come into question that has achieved this authorization no more than five years before the end of the application period. However, even those who have completed a doctorate or have achieved equivalent competence in the past may be considered if there are special reasons. With special reasons is considered leave due to illness, parental leave or other similar circumstances.
To be employed as an assistant professor/associate senior lecturer, the applicant must be scientifically competent in inorganic materials chemistry.
Good ability to communicate in spoken and written English is a requirement.
Assessment criteria
Application deadline:
2024-12-09
Place of work:
Uppsala
Extent:
100%
Form of Employment:
The employment is time-limited (4 years) in accordance with the Higher Education Act. An appointment as an assistant professor/associate senior lecturer is a qualifying appointment that constitutes the first step in an academic career at SLU. An assistant professor/associate senior lecturer has the right, during his employment, to apply for a review for promotion to senior lecturer (associate professor) based on criteria established in connection with the announcement of the position as assistant professor/associate senior lecturer.
• Swedish "biträdande universitetslektor", a tenured position approximately equivalent to Associate senior lecturer (UK) or Assistant professor (US). The applicant who is offered this employment at SLU will be employed as Associate senior lecturer.
Starting date:
According to agreement
Application:
It is desirable that the application is written in English, because the applications will be evaluated by expert advisers both in Sweden and abroad.
"Appointment procedures for teachers at SLU" and "General assessment criteria for the appointment of teachers" can be found here.
Please apply by clicking on the apply-button below.
The Swedish University of Agricultural Sciences (SLU) has a key role in the development for sustainable life, based on science and education. Through our focus on the interaction between humans, animals and ecosystems and the responsible use of natural resources, we contribute to sustainable societal development and good living conditions on our planet. Our main campuses are located in Alnarp, Umeå and Uppsala, however, the university also operates at research stations, experimental forests and teaching sites throughout Sweden.
SLU has around 3,000 employees, 5,000 students and doctoral students and a turnover of over SEK 3 billion. We are investing in attractive environments on all of our campuses. We strive to provide a work environment characterised by inclusivity and gender equality, where different experiences generate conversations between people and pave the way for science, creativity and development. Therefore, we welcome applications from people with diverse backgrounds and perspectives. Ersättning
