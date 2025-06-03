Associate Director Supply Chain Quality I Astra Zeneca I Södertälje
Join an environment of excellence, where we're backed by a belief that good can always be better. It means we search for opportunities to add new value - harnessing science and evidence to foresee risk. A place to continuously innovate to find new and better ways to ensure we are improving outcomes for patients.
In Operations, we have a big ambition - to deliver more medicines to patients, quicker and more affordably! Backed by the investment, leadership and a clear plan to get there, we bring personal dedication and out of the box thinking!
A dynamic environment with complex, technical projects. Here we are constantly striving for better. It's why we keep pushing the boundaries of product process management through careful monitoring of risks and decision-making.
This position sits within External Quality (EQ) who are responsible and accountable for quality related matters in relation to all outsourced GMP activities across AstraZeneca. This includes the supply of API's, drug product, medical devices and materials.
This role as a GST Quality Lead will be responsible for the Quality management of assigned Brand Supply Chains within the Supply Chain management teams in EQ and supporting the Global Supply Chain (GSC) and External Sourcing & Manufacturing (ESM) organisation. This means being accountable for all Quality activities that directly support execution of Quality Management of Brand Supply Chains for ESM supply to customer (and/or AZ Site) covering end to end supply of the externally sourced products. Which includes, but is not limited to, Quality oversight and supporting Quality Directors during issue management of quality issues and taking the lead in Issue Management Teams (IMTs).
This role is a contractor role for 6 months and will be based either in Södertälje, Sweden, Macclesfield, UK or US.
About the job
In this role you will primarily act as the key Quality Contact for the Quality function in the customer organisation (AZ MC, 3PS Customer, Alliance Partner), ensuring that communication and issue resolution is handled in accordance with an established Quality Assurance Agreement/Quality Framework. As a Quality leader, you will also provide end to end oversight for a portfolio of product supply chains.
Who are we looking for?
Essential qualifications
• Bachelor's degree in a science / technical field such as Pharmacy, Biology, Chemistry or Engineering or relevant experience
• Proven broad experience in either the pharmaceutical operations environment or pharmaceutical Quality Assurance
• Strong demonstrated knowledge of cGMPs, Quality Systems and the pharmaceutical supply chain environment including strong understanding of industry standards such as Pharmacopeia, ISO standards, etc.
• At the highest level, demonstrated leadership capability and interpersonal skills to serve as the Quality leader for Brand Supply Chain(s)
• Strong problem solving and negotiating/influencing skills. Ability to work independently and excellent oral and written communication skills are also required. As is demonstrated experience working cross-functionally and managing significant improvement initiatives (e.g. project management skills)
Desirable qualifications
• Experience working in a PCO organisation or Lean/Six Sigma training
• Multi-site / multi-functional experience
• Shown experience in Quality Assurance or combination of Quality and Technical
• Master's degree in QA Regulatory Affairs or other advanced scientific field
