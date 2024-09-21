Associate Communications Officer to Nordic Investment Bank
Academic Work Sweden AB / Marknadsföringsjobb / Stockholm Visa alla marknadsföringsjobb i Stockholm
2024-09-21
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Academic Work Sweden AB i Stockholm
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige
Are you a skilled communicator looking to work in an international environment? Do you feel passionate about sustainable finance and have proven English writing and editing skills? If so, we have an exciting opportunity for you! Apply for the role of Associate Communications Officer today - we review applications on an ongoing basis.
OM TJÄNSTEN
The Nordic Investment Bank (NIB) offers you the chance to do banking that makes a difference. The projects that the bank finances benefit the environment and improve productivity in the Nordic-Baltic region. NIB is an international financial institution owned by the eight Nordic and Baltic countries, offering you the possibility to work with experts from around the world. The challenges you will face working at NIB are unique and will provide you with valuable experiences. NIB values diversity and they are a close network of some 250 professionals located in the heart of Helsinki.
NIB's Communications unit is seeking an ASSOCIATE COMMUNICATIONS OFFICER to join its international team in Helsinki.
NIB offers you an excellent opportunity to:
• do hands-on communications work using various tools and methods;
• shape the best sustainable finance communications practices;
• materialise your own ideas to support NIB's brand;
• learn how an international financial institution operates;
• interact closely with international stakeholders and colleagues;
• contribute to a prosperous and sustainable Nordic-Baltic region;
• experience vibrant Helsinki lifestyle.
ARBETSUPPGIFTER
Work tasks
In this role, you will contribute to both internal and external communications. Your diverse responsibilities will include producing press releases, stories, videos or social media content for NIB's communication channels, managing media monitoring services, as well as supporting the team with website and intranet administration, event organising and annual reporting.
Their unit consists of dedicated professionals that thrive in a teamwork-based environment. In this role, you will be expected to become an integral part of the team, dividing your time between internal and external communications on a 50/50 basis.
VI SÖKER DIG SOM
• a university degree in communication, journalism or another relevant field;
• work experience in communication, journalism or another relevant field;
• a passion for sustainable finance;
• a genuine interest in internal communications;
• fluency in English and excellent writing skills;
• somebody who is open-minded, flexible, and interested in learning;
• somebody who is able to work both in a team and independently;
• somebody who can manage and complete a project from start to finish.
The role is ideal for a young professional who has recently graduated and has gathered some relevant work experience. Candidates with a knowledge of Nordic and Baltic countries and languages are particularly encouraged to apply for this position.
NIB promotes diversity in recruitment.
The Bank offers an international environment and competitive remuneration package. NIB helps international candidates with relocating and assists in finding suitable accommodation in Helsinki.
Our recruitment process
The process includes two tests: one personality test and one cognitive test. The tests are tools to find the right talent for the right position, to enable equality, diversity, and a fair process. Our selection process is continuous and the advert may close before the recruitment process is completed if we have moved forward to the next phase.
This recruitment process is handled by Academic Work and Recruitment Consultant Sofia Axelsson is pleased to answer any questions that may arise on sofia.axelsson@academicwork.com
Further information about the position can also be obtained from Jukka Ahonen, Senior Director, Head of Communications (+358 10 618 0295) on 4 October 2024 between 14:00 - 16:00 EEST or jukka.ahonen@nib.int
INFORMATION OM FÖRETAGET
The vision of NIB is a prosperous and sustainable Nordic-Baltic region. They believe that employees are their strongest asset in realising this vision. Their core values are competence, commitment, and cooperation. NIB is a professional expert organisation and encourages employees to continuously develop their professional competencies while maintaining a sustainable work-life balance. Read more about NIB on their website or on LinkedIn. Varaktighet, arbetstid, etc.
Heltid Ersättning
Enligt avtal Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-10-21 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "15107297". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Academic Work Sweden AB
(org.nr 556559-5450), http://www.academicwork.se Arbetsplats
Academic Work Jobbnummer
8913824