Assistant to Scania's General Counsel, Head of Group Legal and Compliance
2025-06-16
Introduction
Scania is undergoing a transformation from being a leading supplier of trucks, buses, and engines to providing complete and sustainable transport solutions. Together with TRATON and our sister brands MAN, Volkswagen Truck & Bus, and International, we are working to shape the future of mobility with innovative and environmentally conscious solutions. Our values - customer first, respect, team spirit, responsibility, and elimination of waste - are at the heart of everything we do. Together, we are at the forefront of creating a sustainable future.
Role Summary
In this role you will:
Manage a busy calendar, make travel arrangements, handle invoices and travel expenses and support on a variety of administrative tasks.
Prepare and follow up on meetings, agendas and presentations.
Organize the leadership team meetings.
Onboard of new employees.
Be responsible for driving department projects such as common activities, trainings and other regular events and internal communication for the department.
Be responsible for driving the department budget forecast process and cost follow-up.
Provide some administrative support to the different functions within the department
Who you are
To be successful and enjoy this role, we think that you:
Have some years of working as a management assistant with a proven record of delivery and quality.
May have a university, college or other post-secondary education.
Have experience from working in an international environment.
Have excellent communication skills and good skills in O365.
Are service minded and take pride in providing support in a professional way.
Have excellent organisational skills and the ability to drive several activities in parallel.
Enjoy working in a fast-pace environment using your flexibility and creativity to manage various levels of tasks and challenges.
Are a team player, but comfortable working and prioritising independently, as well as taking decisions.
Are fluent in Swedish and English, both written and spoken.
This is us
You will be a part of the Scania Legal and Compliance Department, which is supporting Scania's global organisation with advice and governance within Legal, IP, Risk, Security and several different Compliance areas such as export control, business ethics, anti-bribery and data protection.
You will also work closely with colleagues from other Enabling Functions at Scania, Scania's Executive Board and other stakeholders in Scania's global organisation, as well as in TRATON GROUP.
The department consists of experienced colleagues with various backgrounds and capabilities. We work in a climate where collaboration is key, opinions and knowledge are openly shared and we support and challenge each other to continuously improve and develop.
Scania offers
At Scania, we believe that our people are our greatest strength. As part of our team, you'll be part of a collaborative and forward-thinking legal department with global reach and real impact.
With Scania's Head office in Södertälje as your main location, we offer a dynamic and flexible workplace with hybrid work options.
Benefits include sound and sustainable working hours, continuous professional development, a supportive and inclusive workplace culture, bonus potential, pension and generous vacation, parental leave and time bank policy.
Application
Your application should include a CV and any relevant certificates. We welcome all applicants and strive for diversity in our recruitment processes.
Apply as soon as possible, no later than 2025-06-28. Screening will take place on an ongoing basis during the application period. Logical and personality tests may be used as part of the selection process, and a background check will be conducted for this role.
If you have questions or would like more information, please contact:
Malin Ung, HR Business Partner, malin.ung@scania.com
or Cecilia von Heijne, recruiting manager, cecilia.vonheijne@scania.com
. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-06-28 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Scania CV AB
(org.nr 556084-0976)
151 87 SÖDERTÄLJE Jobbnummer
9390389