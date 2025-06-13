Assistant Professor to Center for Philosophies of Markets
We are looking for candidates with a Ph.
D. degree in the social sciences or humanities with a particular interest in the ideas, functioning, historical development, organizing, and/or effects of markets in society. The ideal candidate is someone with a promising research record as evidenced by publications - or the credible potential to publish - in top tier journals. We are specifically looking for candidates with a documented interest in and experience from interdisciplinary research on markets. The successful candidates are expected to actively participate in and develop the ongoing research at the center (see below).
The positions are part of the faculty at the Department of Marketing and Strategy and teaching will broadly be within these two subject areas (at bachelor, master and executive levels with English as instruction language). Research and teaching are equally important, and the candidates will be offered support and training in pedagogy. The standard teaching load for tenure track faculty at SSE is four courses per year with the possibility of a 50% reduction through external research grants. Due to generous external funding of the center, the current positions come with a fully reduced teaching load (the equivalent of two courses/year) during the tenure track period. The candidates are expected to engage in collaboration with external stakeholders in both research and teaching, tapping into our wide network of partner organizations.
The expected start date for the positions is January 2026, but we are open to discussing alternative start dates. Salaries are competitive, commensurate with qualifications and experience, and are set on an individual basis. The tenure track period is 6 years, conditional on successful mid-term review after 3 years. Tenure evaluation takes place after a maximum of 6 years, and successful evaluation leads to conversion of the tenure-track position into a tenured Associate Professor position.
Requirements
The positions require a PhD within the social sciences or humanities, e.g. business administration, economics, (economic) geography, (economic) history, (economic) psychology, (economic) sociology, philosophy, political science, science and technology studies. Candidates must have completed their PhD prior to taking up the position and must demonstrate a strong research interest in markets and a commitment to high quality research and teaching in relevant areas. Experience from interdisciplinary research is a merit. Preference will be given to candidates who have published in top journals, have a proven track record of international peer-reviewed publications, and/or a strong pipeline of submitted papers. Candidates should have an active presence in the international research community. Reviewing experience from relevant journals is a merit.
The candidates should have documented experience from teaching relevant courses and must demonstrate teaching effectiveness as indicated by teaching evaluations, letters of recommendations and/or peer reviews. Experience from teaching at both bachelor and master level, designing courses, coaching student projects, and teaching in executive education are considered merits. Ability to teach across core areas at SSE including the various management disciplines will also be valued.
Finally, candidates should demonstrate an ability and willingness to undertake administrative duties and play a full part in the intellectual life of the department and school at large.
How to apply
The formal application is made via the SSE Varbi online platform (http://jobs.hhs.se/job-vacancies/).
To be considered for the position, please submit:
- a) A cover letter articulating your fit with the position description, including research interests and plans, and teaching experience/competence.
- b) A complete and up-to-date curriculum vitae.
- c) A separate document listing both published articles (if any), submitted articles (including information about journal and current status), and working papers (including information about targeted journals).
- d) Copies of representative research.
- e) Names and contact information for three academic references.
Your application must be received by September 1, 2025.
About the Stockholm School of Economics
The Stockholm School of Economics is ranked as the top business school in the Nordic and Baltic countries and enjoys a strong international reputation. World-class research forms the foundation of our educational offering, which includes Bachelor, Master, PhD, MBA, and Executive Education programs. Through creativity and collaboration, the Stockholm School of Economics provides an environment where ambitious students and accomplished researchers meet to address contemporary challenges within business and economics, particularly those concerning sustainability, diversity and innovation.
Apart from delivering world class education within business and economics, SSE students are trained to be successful decision makers and leaders of the future. https://www.hhs.se/en/about-us/organization/mission-and-vision/
SSE is committed to a balanced gender distribution and values a variety of backgrounds and experiences among our employees. We therefore welcome all applicants regardless of their gender, ethnicity, gender identity or expression, disability, sexual orientation, age, or religion or other beliefs. We strive to have a fair and inclusive recruitment process. Ersättning
