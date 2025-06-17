Assistant Professor in Strategic Management; Stockholm School of Economics
Handelshögskolan i Stockholm / Högskolejobb / Stockholm Visa alla högskolejobb i Stockholm
2025-06-17
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Handelshögskolan i Stockholm i Stockholm
The Department of Marketing and Strategy at the Stockholm School of Economics invites applications for a tenure-track position at the Assistant Professor level in Strategic Management and/or International Management.
We are looking for candidates with a completed Ph.D. degree in Business Administration (primarily Strategic Management but related subdisciplines could be relevant). The ideal candidate is someone with a promising research record as evidenced by publications, probable potential to publish, or a pipeline of submitted papers in top tier journals. We are specifically looking for candidates with a documented interest in and experience from research in strategy process and practice, strategic entrepreneurship and/or behavioural strategy. A successful candidate is expected to actively participate in one or more of the ongoing research projects at the Department.
The successful candidate will be part of the core faculty in Strategic and International Management at the Department and primarily teach within these two subject areas (Bachelor, Master and Executive levels, all with English as instruction language). Research and teaching are equally important and the candidate will be offered support and training in pedagogy. The standard teaching load for tenure track faculty at SSE is four courses per year with the possibility of a 50% reduction through external research grants. Due to partial funding via a Browaldh research stipend, the current position automatically has a reduced teaching load (only two courses/year) during the tenure track period. The candidate is expected to engage in collaboration with external stakeholders in both research and teaching, tapping into our wide network of partner organizations.
Requirements
The position requires a PhD in Business Administration focused on Strategic Management and/or related areas, e.g. International Management, from an accredited university or business school (EQUIS, AACSB, or AMBA). Candidates must have completed their PhD prior to taking up the position and must demonstrate a strong research interest in strategic management and a commitment to high quality research and teaching in relevant areas. Preference will be given to candidates who have published in top journals, have a proven track record of international peer-reviewed publications, and/ or a strong pipeline of submitted papers. Candidates should have an active presence in the international research community in the field. Reviewing experience from relevant journals is a merit.
The candidates should have documented experience from teaching relevant courses at Bachelor and/ or Master levels and must demonstrate teaching effectiveness as indicated by teaching evaluations, letters of recommendations and/or peer reviews. Experience from course directorships, designing courses, coaching student projects, and teaching in Executive education are considered merits.
Finally, candidates should demonstrate an ability and willingness to undertake administrative duties and play a full part in the intellectual life of the Department and School at large.
About the Department of Marketing and Strategy
Research at the Department covers several disciplines including Strategic Management, International Business and Marketing, but also economic psychology, economic sociology, and economic geography. A variety of theoretical perspectives and research methods are thus employed. Research in Strategic and International Management is primarily conducted at the Center for Strategy and Competitiveness: https://www.hhs.se/en/Research/Centers/CSC/
The center focuses on processes, practices and behavior underlying strategy and competitive advantage; international strategy; strategic decision making and entrepreneurship; knowledge based theories of strategy and the firm; strategic management of institutions; knowledge creation and transformation and exploitation/ exploration trade-offs.
The Department has a high-performance research orientation and culture. Faculty members are expected to regularly publish in top journals within their respective fields and strive for scientific impact. Our tenure evaluations reflect this and rely, among other things, on the AJG and FT50 lists as indicators of research quality. Besides publishing, our faculty members also actively and successfully apply for external research grants to fund both their own research as well as PhD and post doc projects.
How to apply
The formal application is made via the SSE Varbi online platform (http://jobs.hhs.se/job-vacancies/).
To be considered for the position, please submit:
- a) A cover letter articulating your fit with the position description, including research interests and plans, and teaching experience/competence.
- b) A complete and up-to-date curriculum vitae.
- c) A separate document listing both published articles (if any), submitted articles (including information about journal and current status), and working papers (including information about targeted journals).
- d) Copies of representative research.
- e) Names and contact information for three academic references.
Your application must be received by October 1, 2025.
About the Stockholm School of Economics
The Stockholm School of Economics is ranked as the top business school in the Nordic and Baltic countries and enjoys a strong international reputation. World-class research forms the foundation of our educational offering, which includes Bachelor, Master, PhD, MBA, and Executive Education programs. Through creativity and collaboration, the Stockholm School of Economics provides an environment where ambitious students and accomplished researchers meet to address contemporary challenges within business and economics, particularly those concerning sustainability, diversity and innovation.
Apart from delivering world class education within business and economics, SSE students are trained to be successful decision makers and leaders of the future. https://www.hhs.se/en/about-us/organization/mission-and-vision/
SSE is committed to a balanced gender distribution and values a variety of backgrounds and experiences among our employees. We therefore welcome all applicants regardless of their gender, ethnicity, gender identity or expression, disability, sexual orientation, age, or religion or other beliefs. We strive to have a fair and inclusive recruitment process. Ersättning
According to agreement Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-10-01 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "2025/38". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Handelshögskolan i Stockholm Arbetsplats
Department of Marketing and Strategy Kontakt
Professor Patrick Regnér patrick.regner@hhs.se Jobbnummer
9391698