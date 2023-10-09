Assignment coordinator for Legal product development projects
Scania is now undergoing a transformation from being a supplier of trucks, buses and engines to a supplier of complete and sustainable transport solutions.
Do you want to work in an environment built on team spirit and collaboration? Are you ready to take on an important role where you will enhance our possibilities to sell vehicles on different markets at the same time as you develop your leadership abilities and get a wide network at Scania? Then this role might be for you!
Our business
The world of vehicle regulations is developing rapidly and is using the latest technology developments to make the roads and the environment safer for everyone.
At the National regulations group we are working, together with our distributors all around the world, to enable national type approvals and by that making it possible to register vehicles on all the markets. When there is changes in the international or national legislations we need to adjust our products to meet the new demands.
Assignment coordinator role
• Receive and analyse the requests for changes due to new or revised national legislations from the markets
• In collaboration with the certification engineers and the distributor turn the requests into descriptions of project needs
• Work together with the assignment leaders from the design departments to initiate projects to make our product fulfil the legislation
• Monitor the progress in all ongoing legal projects
• Work on budget and resource estimations as well as report progress to the steering group
• Continuously improve the processes and working methods both within the department and together with the cross functions.
What we offer
We offer an interesting role where you lead and guide your team members and other functions in the start-up phase of projects aiming for fulfilment of legal requirements. You will be the owner of the internal process for these legal projects. You will get an overview perspective of the legal demands in all our markets and the importance of legal compliance in general.
At the department and in the group you will have skilled and dedicated colleagues ready to join you in the work.
Our corporate culture is characterized by openness, diversity, and respect for the individual. For the right person who takes responsibility for their development, Scania offers many opportunities to develop your career both domestically as well as internationally.
Your profile
You
• are a team player capable of working and delivering results together with others as well as on your own, and you take the initiative to solve also complex tasks
• have a talent for cross-functional work and are good at developing, maintaining and using your broad network on all levels within the company.
• are interested in developing your leadership skills and are inspired by and enjoy motivating others
• have a structured way of working and have the ability to combine and prioritize among various task
• have a university level education and a few years of professional experience.
• write and speak English fluently
Meriting:
• You have experience from Scania products and/or Scania product development process and Scania IT systems
• You have experience as assignment leader or similar roles
As a person you are positive and engaged, eager to learn and like to work with various tasks. You are good at creating team spirit and share experiences and information with your colleagues in a generous way. You enjoy working in a broad network and are not afraid to voice your opinion in different forums.
More information
If you need more information regarding the position, please contact:
Cecilia Fredriksson, Head of National regulations, cecilia.fredriksson@scania.com
Application
Please send in your application with CV and a personal letter as soon as possible as the selections and interviews are performed continuously. A background check might be conducted for this position.
Scania is a world-leading provider of transport solutions. Together with our partners and customers we are driving the shift towards a sustainable transport system. In 2020, we delivered 66,900 trucks, 5,200 buses as well as 11,000 industrial and marine power systems to our customers. Net sales totalled to over SEK 125 billion, of which over 20 percent were services-related. Founded in 1891, Scania now operates in more than 100 countries and employs some 50,000 people. Research and development are mainly concentrated in Sweden. Production takes place in Europe and Latin America with regional product centres in Africa, Asia and Eurasia. Scania is part of TRATON GROUP.
