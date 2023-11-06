Art Director to our Client in the Automotive Industry
Adecco Sweden AB / Marknadsföringsjobb / Göteborg Visa alla marknadsföringsjobb i Göteborg
2023-11-06
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Adecco Sweden AB i Göteborg
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige
Do you have previous experience in video- and stills photography? Do you want to work with designing and executing creative ideas in short and long form content? Then this might be the role for you!
About the role
As Art Director for our Client in the automotive industry you will work together with Content Production leads, Copywriters, and Graphic designer and work with concept, design, and execute creative ideas in short and long form content.
The Art Director is accountable for concept creation and execution of concepts throughout a variety of platforms and techniques. Our Client act as an in-house agency producing global campaigns to be published in channels such as paid social media, display, Out Of Home, TV, cinema and print. They also produce content for owned channels such as organic social media, web and CRM. As an Art Director you need to be well oriented in all these channels and the characteristics of them.
You will work with large production crews as well as small teams at our Client 's HQ in Gothenburg and on locations around the world. As an Art Director you need to master concepts including both stills and video in short and long formats.
Concepts developed by the Art Director must be coherent to brand guidelines and work closely together with the brand team.
You will work with the following:
• Concepts for global advertising campaigns.
• Creative lead and participation in the production of these campaigns.
• Concepts for organic social media and other owned channels.
• Creative lead and participation in the production of these activations.
• Lead and inspire Graphic Designers
This role is a consultancy assignment through Adecco with start in February 2024 and until the end of October 2024, with the possibility of extension.
About you
To be suitable for the role we see that you have a relevant education and at least 5-7 years ' of experience. We also see that you have knowledge in and understanding of video- and stills photography techniques.
About the application
We will go through the applications continuously and the job posting may get closed before the last application date so don 't hesitate with sending in your application today!
If you have questions about the assignment or the recruitment process, you are welcome to contact responsible recruiter:
Evelina Hjortskog via Evelina.Hjortskog@adecco.se
We look forward to your application!
Keywords
Art Director, Marketing, Content, Video photography, Still photography, Gothenburg, Adecco Ersättning
Fast lön Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-11-08 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "ref-43737". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Adecco Sweden AB
(org.nr 556447-2677), http://www.adecco.se/ Kontakt
Business Manager
Evelina Hjortskog Övrig information om företaget/organisationen Offentliga upphandlingar där Adecco Sweden AB varit leverantör Jobbnummer
8243033