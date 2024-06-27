Arket Are Looking For Women's Fitting Models Size 38/s
Job Description
Are you all about teamwork and would like to work in close collaboration with our Designers, Buyers and Patternmakers to together establish the best fit and comfort for our next Ladies assortment? do you wear size 38/S and would like to try the role of a fitting model? Arket are looking for women with size 38/S for fitting of garments!
As a fitting model you play an important role in our creation of products! In the role you will take part in fitting sessions together with Designers, Buyers and Patternmakers, who you will give feedback on the fit, movement and feel of garments. We therefore believe that great communication skills in English is key for the role. Your participation will be highly appreciated since the product team prefer to try garments on a person rather than a test dummy. In the role you will be a part of our brand's high pace environment with constant movement, and we are therefore looking for someone who is both well-organized, flexible as well as a great team player!
Qualifications
Since this role is focused on ladies' size 38/S, your body measurements are crucial! Therefore, we are looking for you who wear size 38/S in clothes and have the following measurements:
Body Length: 167-170 cm
Bust: 88 cm
Waist: 72 cm
Seat: 96 cm
Ok, how will you do the measuring to get to know if you have size 38/S?
Measure your bust circumference around the body, over the fullest part.
Measure your waist circumference around the body where your belly button is placed.
Measure your hip circumference around the body 19 cm below your waist
Additional Information
Apply
Are you up for the challenge? All fittings will take place at the Arket Head Offices in Stockholm during office hours and includes about 3 hours a day, 1-2 days a week.
Please note that you need to be at least 18 years old to apply for this role.
A fit model is not a fashion model, you will therefore not be in any product pictures.
Apply by sending your application in English including your personal body-measurements with a full body picture and a brief cover letter. We will only review complete applications with your body measurements.
Benefits
We offer all our employees at H&M Group attractive benefits with extensive development opportunities around the globe. All our employees receive a staff discount card, usable on all our H&M Group brands in stores and online. Brands covered by the discount are H&M (Beauty and Move included), COS, Weekday, Monki, H&M HOME, & Other Stories, ARKET, Afound. In addition to our staff discount, all our employees are included in our H&M Incentive Program - HIP.
In addition to our global benefits, all our local markets offer different competitive perks and benefits. Please note that they may differ between employment type and countries.
Inclusion & Diversity
Arket is a part of H&M Group. At H&M Group, we're determined to create and maintain inclusive, diverse and equitable workplaces throughout our organisation. Our teams should consist of a variety of people that share and combine their knowledge, experience and ideas. Having a diverse workforce leads to a positive impact on how we address challenges, on what we perceive possible and on how we choose to relate to our colleagues and customers all over the world. Hence all diversity dimensions are taken into consideration in our recruitment process.
Company Description
ARKET is a modern-day market with a Nordic soul, offering a mix of fashion, homeware and a café while having quality, sustainability and transparency at the core of our business. ARKET's mission is to democratise quality through widely accessible, well-made, durable products, designed to be used and loved for a long time. Learn more about ARKET here.
