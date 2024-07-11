Area Sales Manager to High Voltage Breakers & Modules
2024-07-11
Hitachi Energy is looking for an Area Sales Manager for the unit High Voltage Breakers & Modules located in Ludvika, Sweden. The unit has responsibility for the development, design, production, and sales of Hitachi Energy High Voltage Breakers within Europe. Through the years, our circuit breakers have acquired a reputation for high reliability and long life in all climates and in all parts of the world.
As an Area Sales Manager at Hitachi Energy, you will be part of a multicultural team of professionals. You will work with technical and commercial tendering of HV Circuit Breakers for our customers within your assigned region in Europe. We are interested to learn more about you and what you can contribute with, so don't hesitate to apply even though you don't meet all requirements. Our leaders are the engine for bringing the inclusion and diversity of thought to life and we need you who want to be a part of our journey!
Your responsibilities
Establishes and maintains effective customer relationships to understand customer needs and aligns to provide product solutions.
Handles quotation requests from customers, configures products and prepares offers that fulfill customer requirements.
Promotes Hitachi Energy's products to customers by delivering webinars, seminars, and presentations.
Ensures a positive customer experience throughout the sales process.
Collaborates with Front-End Sales teams and account managers, provides guidance on product related queries, and acts as an ambassador of our pioneering technologies.
Conducts risk mitigation, evaluates market conditions, gathers market intelligence, prepares market plans, sales forecasts, and reports.
Increases existing sales by implementing sales strategies and explores to develop new business opportunities and continuously improves processes.
Your background
B.Sc. or higher degree in business, engineering, or another related field.
Previous experience in complex sales within the energy industry, or related job experience is a plus.
Self-motivated and dedicated team player with strong work ethics, results oriented working style, open collaboration, and customer focused.
Willing to travel frequently for customer visits.
Good verbal and written communication skills in English. Swedish language and other European languages are considered advantageous.
What we offer
Collective agreement
Flexible working time
Health care and wellness allowance
Fantastic career possibilities within Hitachi Energy both within Sweden and globally
Mentor to support you throughout onboard phase
Various trainings and education supporting employee development
Diversified company with over 70+ nationalities working in Sweden
Supplementary compensation for parental leave
Employee Benefit Portal with thousands of discounts and perks
More benefits could be connected to this specific role
More about us
Last day to send in your application is August 9th! Applications will be reviewed on an ongoing basis and the position can be filled in a shorter timeline.
Recruiting manager Erkin Kucukkaragoz, +46 724-53 65 23 erkin.kucukkaragoz@hitachienergy.com
will answer your questions about the position. Union representatives - Union representatives - Sveriges Ingenjörer: Philip Bengtsson, +46-107 38 25 17; Unionen: Michael Fosselius +46 107 38 46 19; Ledarna: Frank Hollstedt, +46 10 7387043. Any other questions can be directed to Talent Partner Michael Blomberg, michael.blomberg@hitachienergy.com
