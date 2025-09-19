Area People Operations Coordinator, Northern Europe
Do you have strong organizational and communication skills? And would you like to work with all areas of People & Culture and at the same time support a great team? Then apply now for the role as Area People Operations Coordinator, Northern Europe!
You already command the art of efficient and effective organization; have a keen willingness to learn, and a confident approach to dealing with new situations, people, and challenges. If you want to develop further in the field of People Operations, you might want to take a close look at this great opportunity. As you will be covering for one of our colleagues while he is on a project and parental leave, this is a temporary position for the duration of approximately 15 months.
The Area People Operations Coordinator, Northern Europe supports the Northern Europe People Operations Team with all the aspects of the employee life cycle; Talent Attraction, Talent Development, Learning & Development, Culture, Compensation, System implementation and Organization. The role is truly wide with a chance for you to deep dive into all aspects of the field, with a great chance for development.
The ideal candidate is enthusiastic, a quick thinker, excellent interpersonal and communication skills, and committed to achieving excellence. You easily become comfortable with dealing with people at all levels and understand the importance of discretion and confidentiality as a People Operations professional. You work efficiently with a high pace, love change implementation, you act as an ambassador for our company and brand.
The role will be based at the Area Support Office in Stockholm or Copenhagen. You will on a daily basis liaise with the People Operations team throughout the Northern Europe area which covers Norway, Sweden, Denmark, Iceland and Netherlands. Your tasks will consist of a mix of support and drive various projects in the field. You will work on various levels (country/regional/global) getting involved in a wide range of design and implementation of projects.
Higher education in HR or equivalent previous experience in the hotel industry.
A highly effective and efficient coordinator.
Knowledge of collective agreements and labor law. Knowledge of or experience with labor law from more than one country in Northern Europe is beneficial.
Interest in or prior experience with HR systems. Experience with Workday and SmartRecruiters is a plus.
A keen interest in People Operations and a willingness to learn, adapt, take direction, and action.
Excellent written and verbal local language (Swedish, Danish or Norwegian), as well as English. Ersättning
