Area Manager Subway Region Stockholm (med omnejd)
Subcom Sweden AB / Chefsjobb / Stockholm Visa alla chefsjobb i Stockholm
2025-10-06
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Subcom Sweden AB i Stockholm
, Huddinge
, Norrköping
, Örebro
, Jönköping
eller i hela Sverige
Area Manager - Subway Region Stockholm (med omnejd)
Location: Stockholm
Type: Full-time
We are the Master Franchisee for Subway® in the Nordics, driving the transformation of one of the world's most iconic brands into a fresher, faster, and more relevant experience for today's guests.
As part of this journey, we are looking for an experienced and driven Area Manager for Region Stockholm (and surroundings). This is a high-impact role responsible for the operational and commercial performance of 20-30 restaurants in the region - a mix of franchised and company-owned.
This is not just about maintaining the status quo. It is about driving growth, coaching leaders, and elevating guest experience across an entire region.
What you'll do
As Area Manager, you will play a central role in our Swedish operations team. You will combine strategic oversight with hands-on leadership to ensure that every restaurant in your region meets Subway's global brand standards and delivers a consistent, outstanding guest experience.
Guest Experience
• Ensure every restaurant delivers an outstanding guest experience - from the street to the sandwich unit to the kitchen.
• Continuously challenge and improve service, operations, and food quality.
• Inspire and coach teams to show genuine passion for hospitality.
Restaurant Performance & Development
• Monitor sales, profitability, and operational standards across 20-30 restaurants.
• Lead portfolio reviews and provide recommendations for relocations, refurbishments, closures, or new openings.
• Ensure strict compliance with brand standards, food safety, and legal requirements.
• Identify risks and opportunities in the portfolio and take proactive action.
Coaching & Business Support
• Conduct structured business reviews with franchisees and restaurant managers.
• Provide hands-on coaching and training to strengthen leadership and operational capabilities.
• Support restaurants in building action plans for sales growth, cost control, and guest service improvements.
• Drive a culture of accountability with clear objectives and consistent delivery.
Relationship Management
• Build and maintain powerful, trust-based relationships with franchisees, managers, suppliers, and partners.
• Act as a reliable business partner, guiding franchisees toward sustainable growth and profitability.
• Foster collaboration across functions and borders to align on priorities and initiatives.
Travel & Reporting
• Travel regularly across the region to support restaurants and follow up on performance, with occasional travel within the Nordic region.
• Report to the Head of Sales & Restaurants with timely and accurate analysis.
• Represent Subway at regional meetings, forums, and events.
Safety & Work Environment
• Ensure all restaurants operate within safe working conditions and established hygiene procedures.
• Promote a positive, inclusive, and professional work environment.
• Lead by example when it comes to health, safety, and hygiene standards.
Who you are
We are looking for a leader who combines strategic thinking with operational execution. You are equally comfortable analysing performance data as you are coaching a restaurant manager. You thrive in a dynamic, fast-paced environment and you are passionate about building businesses through people.
Background & Experience
• Degree in business, hospitality management, or equivalent.
• At least 5 year's proven experience in multi-unit management within QSR, retail, or hospitality.
• Demonstrated success managing 20-30 units (or equivalent).
• Strong background in multinational, matrix-driven organizations with high standards and structured processes.
• Proven ability to coach, develop, and motivate leaders at multiple levels.
• Fluent in English and Swedish (another Scandinavian language is a plus).
Competencies & Skills
• Commercial Focus - data-driven with the ability to take decisive action.
• Guest-Centric Leadership - passion for delivering outstanding customer experiences.
• Coaching for Excellence - ability to inspire and develop others.
• Relationship Builder - skilled in building powerful, lasting relationships.
• Problem Solver - pragmatic and solutions-oriented.
• Resilient & Flexible - adaptable to change and travel requirements.
• High Integrity & Accountability - transparent, responsible, and results-driven.
What we offer
• A unique opportunity to take full responsibility for Subway's presence in one of our most dynamic regions.
• A chance to influence the transformation of a global brand at a local level.
• A high-performing Nordic team that combines ambition with close collaboration.
• A role that blends strategic leadership with operational impact.
• Growth opportunities as our business expands in Sweden and Norway.
• A culture where we celebrate wins together and treat mistakes as opportunities to learn.
• An inclusive, professional, and down-to-earth work environment.
How to apply
Submit your CV and cover letter explaining why you are the right match for this role.
Apply by email to: Job@Subway.nu Mark your application with: Area Manager Region Stockholm
Selection and interviews are conducted on an ongoing basis, and the position may be filled before the application deadline.
For questions about the role or the recruitment process, please contact: Ida Magnusson, Head of Sales & Restaurants; Ida.Magnusson@subway.nu
We look forward to receiving your application! Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-11-05
Bifoga CV och personligt brev
E-post: job@subway.nu Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "Area Manager Subway Stockholm". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Subcom Sweden AB
(org.nr 559426-4623)
Kungsgatan 64 (visa karta
)
111 22 STOCKHOLM Körkort
För detta jobb krävs körkort. Jobbnummer
9542082