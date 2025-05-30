Are you the first CFO of one of Sweden's most successful SaaS companies?
Hirely AB / Ekonomichefsjobb / Göteborg Visa alla ekonomichefsjobb i Göteborg
2025-05-30
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Hirely AB i Göteborg
, Mölndal
, Härryda
, Alingsås
, Borås
eller i hela Sverige
Jobbify är en jobbplattform för erfarna kandidater.
För kunds räkning har vi publicerat denna annons, vill du komma i kontakt med den slutgiltiga arbetsgivaren kan du klicka dig vidare till annonsen:
Ongoing is continuing its journey of profitable growth and is now searching for a Chief Financial Officer
Casper is helping his customer succeed from our Gothenburg office.
About the company
Ongoing is a successful and growing software group developing a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solution for logistics-intensive businesses. The service contributes to millions of consumers and businesses receiving what they need with a great customer experience. The software service has been developed and improved over many years with close collaboration with our customers and partners. Ongoing strives every day to simplify and connect a complex world of Logistics. The company is the market leader in its niche in the Nordic countries and has built the largest software ecosystem in the market. Join the company in its expansion throughout the world.
About the position
One of the main success drivers for our operational performance is to hire talented people who want to take on a broad responsibility and be willing to take on a broad set of tasks. Almost all of our coworkers are engineers with a master's degree. We are now looking to broaden that competence.
Currently the responsibility of the financial function of the company is highly distributed across the company with the CEO being accountable for the overall financial performance but other's taking on responsibility for other tasks such as purchasing, invoicing, administration etcetera. Running tasks such as bookkeeping and payroll is outsourced. Many tasks are digitalized and automated.
In the role as the group's first Chief Financial Officer (CFO) you will take on the financial responsibility and tasks from your coworkers while being accountable and responsible for the performance of the outsourced relationship with the bookkeeping and payroll supplier. Additionally, you will be responsible for the relationship with authorities, the auditing firm and help to increase the transparency of the financial reporting to the CEO, the board and other interested parties by providing quarterly reports.
You will report directly to the CEO, Fredrik Einarsson. Here standing at the terrace at the Gothenburg office.
About you
We think that you live or want to move to Gothenburg for work. You are willing to work in the office and take on a broad accountability and responsibility for the whole financial function. Being a small company, we think that you will need to being able to both have the strategic overview of a CFO and being able to run the financial operation with effective processes as a financial controller. You communicate effectively in both Swedish and English. In written as well as in spoken form.
Maybe you are currently working at one of the major auditing firms such as PwC, EY, Deloitte or KPMG. Or maybe you have had similar positions to CFO or Financial Controller in other companies.
Qualifications
You should be excited about working in an entrepreneurial-driven professional software company where curiosity, responsibility, and flexibility are important parts of future success. Master's Degree holders are eligible. Since this is a senior management position you are expected to have at least 5 to 10 years of relevant working experience. Full professional working proficiency in English and Swedish is required.
We expect you to be able to understand and being able to use and implement modern tools for a fully digitalized efficient processes. We use Fortnox, Microsoft 365, Vanta, Zendesk among others and combine it with tools we have built ourselves.
Terms
At Ongoing, you can expect the company to challenge as well as care about you. We pay competitive salaries for skilled coworkers which can help the company to further develop. We also offer a healthy working environment with many other perks. Learn more about how we work at Ongoing.
Our top-floor ping-pong table is appreciated for breaking off between hard work. Many, but not all, colleagues also like using the health benefits for running, gym, padel, squash, tennis, golf, or other activities. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-06-13 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Hirely AB
(org.nr 559522-3099), https://jobbify.se Arbetsplats
Hirelys kund Jobbnummer
9366097