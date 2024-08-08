Are you ready to lead the future of Talent Acquisition at Husqvarna Group?
Wise Professionals AB / Administratörsjobb / Stockholm Visa alla administratörsjobb i Stockholm
2024-08-08
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Wise Professionals AB i Stockholm
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige
Your Role
As our new Head of Talent Acquisition, you will play a central role in leading and developing our recruitment strategy aligned with organizational goals . You will create structures and strategies that not only elevate our TA team but also Influence the entire organization to deliver an outstanding candidate and employee experience.
As we are in a exciting transformation journey, where we are regionalizing our set-up, you will have the chance to lead and put your stamp on how we work with Talent Acquisition. You will have the opportunity to build and develop a strong TA team that works efficiently and proactively, and you will also be a key person in driving the Employer Branding efforts to enhance the company's reputation as an employer of choice. We provide you with the platform to create and implement strategies that attract and retain talents.
The TA team currently consists of 8 people, 7 dedicated Talent Acquisition partner and 1 Employer branding manager.
Your Main Responsibilities
Ensure our recruitment and selection processes in Sweden are providing an exceptional candidate experience.
Continuously improve recruitment practices and strategies to address the challenges of the competitive talent market.
Drive the work to develop our Employer Branding strategy, from preboarding and onboarding to building strong networks within prioritized competency needs.
Lead and coach the Talent acquisition and Employer branding team so they feel empowered to thrive to common purpose and achieve goals.
Define, create, and continuously improve how we work with talent management and employer branding to shaping great experience.
We Are Looking for Someone Who:
Has several years of experience in full-cycle recruitment, sourcing and employer branding and proven experience in leadership in similar roles In a global and matrix organization. You have successfully led teams through changes and developed your TA and EB function. If you have built a TA and EB function in a global context, it is meritorious. Your educational or professional qualification background in HR/Business/Marketing, or equivalent experience, gives you a strong foundation.
You communicate excellent written and oral in both Swedish and English with the proven ability to communicate with all levels Including leaders and external parties.
Experience with Applicant Tracking Systems and databases is required. Familiarity with the Workday Recruitment module is advantageous.
You are an inspiring person with integrity who likes to nurture and develop your team. You are a strong solution-oriented and self-driven leader that have the ability to handle both operational and strategic output of the work. You have a natural way of building strong relationships, both within and outside the organization. With your inclusive communication style and caring approach, you are a natural leader.
Other
You have options to be remote or hybrid if near a major hub and reports to the Director of People and Organization (P&O) Shared Service Center (SSC) based in Sweden.
About the Company
Shaping great experiences is what we do. With our passion for innovation, we create new solutions to enhance urban and green spaces used and loved by many. Transforming the way the world cares for outdoor environments. For more than three centuries, we have kept innovating and re-inventing our business. Today we're the world's leading producer of outdoor power products for forest, park, and garden care, watering products, and power tools for construction.
We are an equal opportunity employer and understand that our differences are our strengths. We are curious, bold, and built by our differences. We celebrate diversity and are committed to creating an inclusive environment for all employees and candidates. Together as a team, we can bring the best ideas to life.
Read more about us at Husqvarna Group
Application
In this recruitment, we are collaborating with Wise Professionals. Unfortunately, we do not accept applications via email. Instead, you can easily apply with your CV or LinkedIn profile on wise.se, where you will directly answer three-six short questions. If you proceed in the process, you will be asked to complete two work-psychological tests within a few days. We aim to gather as much information as possible early in the process to ensure the best match. Candidates are asked to complete tests early in the process to ensure an objective, unbiased, and fair selection process. If you want to know more about our approach, read more here - https://www.wise.se/fordjupningar/kompetensbaserad-rekrytering/.
Do you have questions about the process or the role? Contact the responsible recruitment consultant, Sophia Francke, at sophia.francke@wise.se
. We interview continuously, so the role may be filled before the application deadline.
Good luck and warmly welcome with your application! Ersättning
Månadslön - Fast lön Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-08-28 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Wise Professionals AB
(org.nr 556761-2865) Arbetsplats
Wise Professionals Jobbnummer
8829529