Are you looking for a summer job? Work as a distributor at Premo!
2023-06-19
We have a good possibility to offer you seasonal work during the summer!
We can offer you an independent and active work with a secure employment - We have collective agreement!
You will work with the distribution of newspapers, magazines and packages to apartments and villas in the Stockholm region - Our areas extend from Nynäshamn in the south to Vallentuna in the north
To enjoy the work, you should be thorough, efficient and service-oriented
Our areas are distributed by walking, an electric bicycle, a moped car, a company car or a private car - If you have a driving license and access to your own car, it is a great advantage for our opportunity to be able to offer you work
We are looking for you who
• Speaks English or Swedish
• Enjoys a physically active work
• Enjoys working independently at night
• Has turned 18 years old
Premo currently has about 1000 employed distributors and a large part of the permanent distributors will go on holiday during the summer.
This is a part-time work where you start around 00-01 am and you usually work 4-5 hours per night .
There will be a good possibility for extended employment after the summer!
About Premo
Premo is owned by Dagens Nyheter (Bonnier News) and Svenska Dagbladet (Schibsted). Our business concept is: We ensure the spread of free speech and meet the demands of the resident's need for daily deliveries through co-distribution of newspapers and packages throughout Stockholm. Our vision is: We make life easier through superior deliveries. Every morning we share about 200,000 newspapers, magazines, packages and other products. Premo reaches about one million households and 2 million inhabitants in the Stockholm region every day of the week. Premo has about 1,100 employees, and most of our employees are distributors.
We are proud that Premo is a multicultural company with about 60 different nationalities - we notice daily how people with different backgrounds make our company even better. Inclusion and equal treatment are obvious to us!
We look forward to your application!
