Are You BNP Paribas Cardif's new Head Of Compliance?
BNP Paribas Cardif Nordic AB / Juristjobb / Göteborg Visa alla juristjobb i Göteborg
BNP Paribas Cardif - the insurance company for a changing world. By understanding our partners' core business and needs, we offer tailor-made insurance solutions and create value for our partners - always with the customer in focus. BNP Paribas Cardif Nordic is the insurance unit of the banking group BNP Paribas, one of Europe's leading banking and financial services companies.
We are now looking for you with an analytical mind that values structure and has an eye for detail. We are looking for you who shares our commitment and sense of responsibility. Are you our new Head Of Compliance?
As Head of Compliance...
You will be responsible to ensure that the Nordic insurance companies (with branches in Norway & Denmark) follow relevant legislation, government directives and internal guidelines. To ensure this, our local compliance function work diligently with identifying, categorizing, and informing the company about potential compliance risks in case of inadequate conformity of provided directives.
As Head Of Compliance, you are responsible to ensure this, by performing risk assessments, trainings, various control programs as well as proposing and executing recommendations. It's equally important that the organizations guidelines are structured and designed to meet their purpose and being followed commendably.
The Nordic compliance function comprises of totally two people including you. In this role, you will be a people manager as well as being a part of the local executive comittee. Moreover, you will report to the insurance companies CEOs, to the board as well as the regional compliance officer at our head office in Paris. This role will ideally be based at our Nordic head office in Gothenburg, but for the right candidate we are open for Stockholm (Travel to Gothenburg frequently, will be required)
We are looking for you that...
Enjoy and thrive in a role where structure and high integrity is in the centre. You are an analytical person that values high quality. Beyond this, we see that you are used to working independently to drive your work and aren't afraid to accept the challenges that appears around you. Furthermore, we believe that you are a strong communicator and can make yourself understood and provide a clear message both in English and Swedish via written and verbal ways of communication.
Who are you?
• University degree or equivalent preferably within law
• At least 3 years of experience as Head Of Compliance or similar within the insurance- and/or the financial industry
• Insurance certification or similar, for example within IFU
• Experience from working within insurance as first line of defence
Why BNP Paribas Cardif?
Imagine an organization, small enough to develop but large enough to handle change. At BNP Paribas Cardif, the business development perspective permeates everything we do and comes with encouragement to drive ideas and space to develop new products and services in a changing world. With approximately 120 employees in Sweden, Norway and Denmark, we develop and deliver risk insurance through partners in the Nordic markets.
If you join us and enter an international company with a multicultural environment. Brining your experience and expertise into the organization, you will have the opportunity to make a difference all while being surrounded by committed and wonderful colleagues.
In addition to that, we also offer beneficial pension plan, wellness allowance, floating work free days, exercising on working hours, Benify's portal for benefits, competence development and social activities and events.
Additional information:
The position is a permanent employment starting according to agreement. If you have questions about the position, please contact Nordic Head Of HR Elisabeth Marénius via mail at Elisabeth.marenius@bnpparibascardif.com
You are welcome to submit your application to our job portal, through the link below. Please send your application in English. The last day to apply is the 17th of December. Do not hesitate to submit your application. As the selection processes and interviews take place on an ongoing basis, the position may be filled before the last application date.
Please note this before submitting your application (in accordance with GDPR legislation): Your application must not contain personal information about marital status, family situation / children, ethnic origin, age, political opinions, religious or philosophical beliefs, trade union membership, health or sexual orientation.
