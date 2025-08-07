Are you active and caring? We need you in Umeå!
We are looking for someone who wants to work as a personal assistant for our client in Umeå.
The client is an active man who enjoys training, studying and maintaining a social life.
He communicates using alternative communication methods.
Your tasks will include assisting the client with:
Dressing and undressing
Personal hygiene
Meals
Household cleaning
Communication
Training
Working hours may vary between day, evening and night shifts. Night shifts involves being on call.
As the client has family and friends in other cities, occasional travel may be required.
What we offer you:
Support for your health and well-being through wellness benefits.
Competitive salaries and pension solutions for financial security.
Collective agreements that ensure fair working conditions and job security
The opportunity to be part of a committed and empathetic team working to create a positive an inclusive work environment.
Together we help our clients live as independently and richly as possible. If you feel inspired to be part of this journey, we look forward to receiving your application! Så ansöker du
