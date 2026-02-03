Appointment Setter Europe (Danish/Norwegian/Finnish/French/German)
2026-02-03
About the Role
This is not a traditional appointment-setting or sales role.
Your mission is to:
Build professional relationships with decision-makers in European companies
Create trust and brand recognition for our clients
Gather market insights from conversations with the industry
Book qualified meetings for senior advisors and business leaders
You are the first point of contact with the market - how you are perceived determines whether the door opens or closes.
About Eleveight
Eleveight is a growth-focused company within sales, AI, and business development.
We help ambitious European companies grow through:
Demand generation
Meeting booking
Sales-as-a-Service
AI-powered sales and marketing processes
Your Day-to-Day
You will work with:
Outbound calls to decision-makers using curated prospect lists
Relationship-driven conversations (no aggressive selling)
Market discussions about current conditions and future outlook
Booking meetings when timing and interest are right
Documenting insights and outcomes after each conversation
The goal of every call is relationship first - meeting second.
We Are Looking For Someone Who
Speaks fluently in ONE of the following languages:
* Danish OR
* Norwegian OR
* Finnish OR
Geraman OR
French
Enjoys talking to people and building trust
Is curious, calm, and a good listener
Wants to develop a career in B2B, sales, and business communication
Is comfortable in professional phone conversations
Bonus if you have experience in:
Meeting booking / SDR
Customer communication
Sales or service roles
Recruitment or research
What We Offer
Structured onboarding through E8 Sales Academy
Clear development and career path
Base salary + uncapped commission
Daily coaching and support
Modern sales tech stack
Growth opportunities into Senior, Team Lead, or Project roles
Practical Information
Location: Remote or office near Korsvägen, Gothenburg
Working hours: Full-time (08:00-17:00) or part-time
Start date: As soon as possible / by agreement
Apply
Send your application to: johan.svensson@eleveight.se
Subject line: European Relations Booker E8
We interview on an ongoing basis, don't wait.
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-03-05
E-post: johan.svensson@eleveight.se
Detta är ett heltidsjobb.
(org.nr 559466-8781)
Mässans Gata 10 (visa karta
)
412 51 GÖTEBORG Jobbnummer
9721523