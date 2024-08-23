Analyst | Financial Transaction Diligence | Stockholm Gothenburg Malmö
2024-08-23
Are you ready to empower businesses by maximizing value and minimizing risks in their M&A endeavors? Join our Transaction Diligence team (one out of four main teams within EY Strategy and Transactions), where our service is crucial for ensuring success in mergers and acquisitions. We assess company performance across a variety of industries and advise clients on financial and transaction related matters. We are currently looking for ambitious graduates and professionals with up to two years of experience to join our Transaction Diligence team in Stockholm, Gothenburg and Malmö.
Your role as an Analyst
Financial Transaction Diligence focuses on M&A transactions on both buy-side and sell-side mandates. Advise clients in the financial analysis of target companies and the robustness of their financial performance. Assess the stand-alone financial performance in separation of businesses prior to divestments.
Establish and evaluate businesses' underlying profitability (EBIT/EBITDA)
Identify and understand key business drivers ("the story behind the numbers")
Establish and evaluate normalized net working capital requirements
Identify possible risks related to the transaction and advise our client on how to mitigate them
Calculate adjustments to the purchase price and evaluate closing mechanisms
Our teams bring together professionals across all transaction and strategy competence areas, bringing sector expertise and teams from multiple geographies to provide a complete set of advisory around transactions to help our clients achieve their objectives. By conducting a thorough analysis of financial data, you will identify and quantify the factors that drive a company's value. This is essential not only for understanding the company's historical performance but also for spotting potential risks and opportunities that could affect future value.
To qualify for the role
A suitable academic degree (M.Sc. Tech or M.Sc. Econ.) in the field of e.g. Finance, Accounting or Economics, Industrial Management or Engineering
Excellent academic credits
Fluent in English and at least one Nordic language
Excellent command of Microsoft Office tools
Skills and attributes for success
Exceptional business understanding
Ability to prioritize and work under tight deadlines
Analytical mindset and interest in financial analysis
Team player with excellent social skills in order to work in a multicultural environment
Innovative working methods, embracing challenges and ability to adapt to changes
Relevant work experience
A passion for activities outside of your studies, especially promoting your ability to collaborate as part of a diverse team
An eagerness to learn how our clients operate across different industries
International experience, either from studies or work
We are most interested in people who are naturally curious and love to learn. You are social and outgoing and like to work with others and build relationships with both colleagues and clients. You are goal-oriented and implement business thinking with the ambition to develop and strive for providing world-class service. Furthermore, you are structured, have good analytical skills and of course a genuine interest in M&A transactions from a financial or strategic perspective.
Shape your career with us
You can expect the support of great colleagues, and the industry-recognized training you'll need to grow in your career. EY is one of the leading global advisors covering all aspects of M&A transactions, with a very strong Nordic presence and a global integrated set-up. In the Strategy and Transactions team we combine skills within execution of transactions, valuation, and strategy consulting. We work in a global environment and cover a wide spectrum of industries.
Read more here Karriär inom strategi och transaktioner | EY Sverige
What we offer
Continuous learning: You'll develop the mindset and skills to navigate whatever comes next.
Success as defined by you: We'll provide the tools and flexibility, so you can make a meaningful impact, your way.
Transformative leadership: We'll give you the insights, coaching and confidence to be the leader the world needs.
Diverse and inclusive culture: You'll be embraced for who you are and empowered to use your voice to help others find theirs.
To learn more about EY and what it's like to work here, please follow us on EY Careers, Career blog and social media.
At EY, we offer an inclusive environment and support the differences of our people. With our focus on diversity, we encourage applications from candidates of all backgrounds. If you need any support or adjustments during the recruitment process or the employment, please contact our local recruitment team at recruitment@se.ey.com
and let us know how we can support you in the best way. Read more here.
Want to start your career as an Analyst at EY?
Then you are warmly welcome to apply for the position with your CV, cover letter and university transcripts. We review applications on a continuous basis so please apply right away, but no later than October 20, 2024. For questions about the position, please contact Bastiaan.Picone@se.ey.com
. For questions about the recruitment process, please contact Amanda.hederstedt@se.ey.com
. You can read more about our application process here.
EY | Building a better working world
EY exists to build a better working world, helping to create long-term value for clients, people and society and build trust in the capital markets.
Enabled by data and technology, diverse EY teams in over 150 countries provide trust through assurance and help clients grow, transform and operate.
Working across assurance, consulting, law, strategy, tax and transactions, EY teams ask better questions to find new answers for the complex issues facing our world today.
