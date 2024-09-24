Analysis consultant with focus on the automotive & manufacturing industries
2024-09-24
Would you like to be part of a company with the vision of "Good business on a planet in balance," driven by dedicated colleagues who want to support businesses and organizations in their sustainable transformation with the belief that what is good for the climate and environment is also good for business? 2050 is now looking for a motivated consultant with several years of experience in environmental and climate analysis.
2050 works to help our clients accelerate their climate transition, thereby increasing profitability through sustainability. We contribute to business development, strategy work, analysis, and communication services. The work takes place at the intersection of politics, research, and business.
We are now looking for a driven analysis consultant for our office in Gothenburg with at least 3 years of experience. The position is full-time. You will lead our clients' climate projects and influence the development of new global standards and guidelines, ensuring that businesses continue to have the best possible conditions to reduce their climate impact.
Your duties
As an employee with us, you will be part of a team that drives multiple analysis projects simultaneously. This results in a varied workday with great flexibility to work on projects aligned with your interests and skills.
Examples of tasks may include:
Climate calculations and climate reports: 2050 performs a wide range of climate calculations, including climate reports, LCA (Life Cycle Assessments), and potential analyses. You are expected to take responsibility for leading your own projects and ensuring the highest quality of deliverables. Developing 2050's calculation methodology is also part of the job.
Analyses and in-depth reports: In many customer assignments, 2050 is engaged to produce a report on a specific topic that links climate and business. This can involve conducting external, materiality, and/or current state analyses, as well as project management of the entire assignment.
Defining climate targets and action plans: We support many clients in setting overarching climate goals and concretizing them into step-by-step goals. We contribute knowledge about how climate goals are formulated at the EU level, from a national perspective, and the requirements set by the Science Based Targets Initiative, as well as sector-specific targets and how a company's goals relate to relevant roadmaps. We often lead the process of developing an initial action plan. This requires an understanding of corporate strategic processes, communication skills, and knowledge of the external factors influencing the company's goals.
Are you the one we are looking for?
To be successful in this role, we see that you have:
At least three years of relevant consulting experience or equivalent.
Experience with climate calculations according to the Greenhouse Gas Protocol and guidelines from the Science Based Target Initiative
Experience with European legislation such as CSRD and especially ESRS E1, CBAM, and an understanding of their significance for companies' needs for data analysis and reporting
Domain knowledge in the automotive or manufacturing industries
Excellent knowledge of Excel
Ability to communicate effectively in both speech and writing
Experience with life cycle analyses, EPDs (Environmental Product Declarations), scenario simulations, or similar is a plus
Domain knowledge in a specific area related to the value chain, such as human rights, due diligence, anti-corruption, biodiversity, material knowledge, etc., is a merit
International experience is also a merit
As a person, you are driven and responsible. You have the ability to quickly learn new things and possess analytical skills. Client interaction is a key part of our work, and you should be able to present results clearly and engagingly, both verbally and in writing. You have knowledge of climate change and its impacts and are personally committed to being part of the solution to climate challenges. The field of climate is rapidly evolving, so a desire to continuously learn is essential. We work in flexible teams and project groups, and we believe you are someone who appreciates working with a variety of people.
Department: Analysis
Locations: Gothenburg
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-10-24
Victor Norberg victor.norberg@2050.se
