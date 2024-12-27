Amanuensis positions at the terahertz and millimetre wave lab
2024-12-27
Are you an MSc student curious about research at the intersection of electronics and physics? You now have the chance to combine your studies with part-time research on device physics or microwave techniques relevant to millimetre-wave and far-infrared science and technology.
As an Amanuensis, you will gain practical experience through hands-on work in cutting-edge research facilities, including the Kollberg and Nanofabrication labs at Chalmers. We provide a range of projects, including semiconductor devices, superconducting detectors, high-frequency components, terahertz techniques for life science applications, and millimetre-wave systems for wireless communication and radar.
Information about the division
The Department of Microtechnology and Nanoscience - MC2 is a unique research environment in micro- and nanotechnology, housing more than 250 researchers. The main research activities at the terahertz and millimetre wave division are on technologies with applications ranging from basic science to future sensors and communication systems.
We are at the forefront of innovation in microwave and terahertz electronics, working on projects that push the boundaries of what is possible, aiming for the next generation of wireless systems, remote sensing and space far-infrared instrumentation. You will be part of an inspiring and collaborative research environment and benefit from fruitful discussions with our industrial collaborators (e.g. WiTECH).
Major responsibilities
Your primary responsibilities include participating in research projects and learning scientific methodologies as a team member. This typically involves building prototypes, developing measurement techniques, interpreting data, and creating fabrication methods in the nanofabrication lab. You will also join our journal club to gain general academic skills and learn about current research trends.
Qualifications
Candidates are required to possess a bachelor's degree in Engineering Physics (F) or Electrical Engineering (EE). This position is available to individuals who are currently enrolled in a master's program at Chalmers University of Technology. Essential personal attributes include curiosity, persistence, and a learning eagerness.
In addition, valuable qualifications include courses in microwave engineering and/or semiconductor technology.
Further, as the position might involve collaboration with other academic research groups or the industry, you must enjoy working in different environments and proactively participate in new research initiatives.
Contract terms
Part-time temporary employment (20%).
Application procedure
The application should be attached as PDF files, as below:
CV: (1-2 pages, Please name the document as CV_Surname)
• CV
• Two references that we can contact should be provided at a possible interview
Personal letter: (1-page, Please name the document as Personal_letter_Surname)
Other documents:
• Copies of completed bachelor's degree education (certificate and grades);
• Transcripts of grades from completed courses (master level) at Chalmers.
Please use the button at the bottom of the page to reach the application form. We do not accept applications sent by email.
Application deadline: 2025-01-27
For questions, please contact:
Jan Stake,jan.stake@chalmers.se
• ** Chalmers declines to consider all offers of further announcement publishing or other types of support for the recruiting process in connection with this position. ***
