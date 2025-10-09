Amanuensis in Robotics and AI with focus on field robotics applications
2025-10-09
Luleå University of Technology is in strong growth with world-leading competence in several research areas. We shape the future through innovative education and ground-breaking research results, and based on the Arctic region, we create global social benefit. Our scientific and artistic research and education are conducted in close collaboration with international, national and regional companies, public actors and leading universities. Luleå University of Technology has a total turnover of nearly SEK 2,1 billion per year. We currently have 1,900 employees and 18,700 students.
In the coming years, multi-billion investments will be made in large projects in Northern Sweden to create a fossil-free society both nationally and globally. Luleå University of Technology is involved in several of these cutting-edge research projects and in the societal transformation that they entail. We offer a broad range of courses and study programmes to match the skills in demand. We hope that you will help us to build the sustainable companies and societies of the future.The Robotics and Artificial Intelligence Team from Department of Computer Science, Electrical and Space Engineering at Luleå University of Technology are looking for students who have experience in robotics to work in projects with a focus on:
• Connectivity in robot swarms
• Terrain navigation for ground vehicles
• Mobile manipulation in harsh environments
Where the student's expertise and interests should match one of these focus areas.
You will have the ability to work and collaborate with researchers within the Robotics and artificial intelligence group at Luleå University of Technology, in tasks involving:
• Multi-UAV collaboration missions and UAV-enabled ad-hoc networking
• Robotic task planning and execution
• Terrain segmentation and classification
• Path planning for ground robots in forest and snow-covered terrain
• Pick-&-Place autonomy and perception for mobile manipulators
Duties
Characteristic duties for this position will focus on the following areas:
• Development algorithms and their software implementation for ROS in C++ and Python with focus on robot navigation and communication.
• Field deployment and experimental evaluation in harsh environments.
Qualifications and experience
You must be enrolled as a student in a university program in the field of applied artificial intelligence with background in robotics and be interested in developing algorithms for multi-sensor fusion for autonomous navigation in harsh environments.
You must be able to express yourself both orally and in writing in English as it is part of the task of communicating the results in English to co-workers and research partners. You are also required to take your own initiative and to be able to work independently.
Terms
Employment as a teaching assistant is governed by Chapter 5 of the Swedish Higher Education Ordinance. Only students admitted to studies at the first-cycle (Bachelor's) or second-cycle (Master's) level are eligible for employment as a teaching assistant (Higher Education Ordinance, Chapter 5, Section 10).
Hourly wage/compensation
For all assignments, you will receive an hourly wage as well as valuable work experience for your CV.
Hourly pay depends on the level of difficulty of the tasks:
Level 1: SEK 156/hour (equivalent to approximately SEK 25,700/month for full-time work).
Level 2: SEK 171/hour (equivalent to approximately SEK 28,200/month for full-time work).
Information
The employment as amanuensis covers up to 50% of full-time employment per month, for up to 12 months, with the possibility for extension. The workload may vary over time and according to agreement. The goal is to distribute it in a way that makes it compatible with your studies. Placement is Luleå.
For further information, please contact: Anton Koval, Associate Senior Lecturer, (+46)920-4 92381, anton.koval@ltu.se
Union representatives:
SACO-S Diana Chroneer,(+46 )920-49 2037 diana.chroneer@ltu.se
OFR-S Marika Vesterberg, (+46) 920-49 1721 marika.vesterberg@ltu.se
In case of different interpretations of the English and Swedish versions of this announcement, the Swedish version takes precedence.
Application
We prefer that you apply for the position via the application button below, where you attach a personal letter, as well as your CV. Please mark your application with the reference number below. Please write your application in English since we have English speaking recruitment group.
Closing day for applications: 30 October 2025
