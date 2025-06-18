Alumni Relations Project Manager to Stockholm School of Economics
We offer you
A fun and important role in an international and exciting environment, where you will be encouraged to take initiative, develop new ways of working and take ownership of your processes.
The role
As our Alumni Relations Project Manager, you will use your exceptional creative, social and organizational skills to develop, plan and deliver a program of events which aim to build long-lasting relationships with Stockholm School of Economics' alumni (i.e., former students). As Alumni Relations Project Manager, you will be part of SSE's External Relations unit. Here is a selection of your new work responsibilities:
- Develop a program of events and initiatives for alumni in Stockholm, Sweden and abroad in collaboration with the rest of the team and the External Relations department.
- Conduct research, as needed, among the alumni base to ensure events continue to balance business needs and audience desire.
- Foster strong collaborative relationships with stakeholders, departments, and external partners, harnessing collective expertise for optimal results.
- Plan, coordinate and execute all events ensuring cost-effectiveness and timeliness and safety.
- Under the supervision of the Stakeholder Communications Manager, develop engaging marketing text for each event, appropriate to the target audience.
- Oversee the on-the-day event operations, working with team members and a variety of departments and external suppliers to ensure the smooth running of events.
Is this you?
You are likely to be described as a creative, relationship-oriented organizer with strong collaborative and communication skills. You enjoy working in a high-tempo environment, both independently and together with others, and can easily adapt to changing circumstances. Furthermore, you are proactive and autonomous and, when needed, you can make fast decisions and act on them.
Requirements:
- Experience of planning and management of small to medium scale events. Preferably also digital events.
- Knowledge or experience of event marketing and communications.
- Excellent written and oral communication skills in English.
- This position will involve work outside of ordinary hours and some travel.
Meritorious:
- Previous experience of working with a database and an event management system - full training will be provided.
- An academic degree.
- Written and oral communication skills in Swedish.
Other
This is a substitute employment for approximately 1 year and the start date is as soon as possible. Please include your desired salary in your application.
About the Stockholm School of Economics
The Stockholm School of Economics is ranked as the top business school in the Nordic and Baltic countries and enjoys a strong international reputation. World-class research forms the foundation of our educational offering, which includes Bachelor, Master, PhD, MBA, and Executive Education programs. Through creativity and collaboration, the Stockholm School of Economics provides an environment where ambitious students and accomplished researchers meet to address contemporary challenges within business and economics, particularly those concerning sustainability, diversity and innovation.
Apart from delivering world class education within business and economics, SSE students are trained to be successful decision makers and leaders of the future. https://www.hhs.se/en/about-us/organization/mission-and-vision/
SSE is committed to a balanced gender distribution and values a variety of backgrounds and experiences among our employees. We therefore welcome all applicants regardless of their gender, ethnicity, gender identity or expression, disability, sexual orientation, age, or religion or other beliefs. We strive to have a fair and inclusive recruitment process. Ersättning
