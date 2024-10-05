AI Product Specialist to fast growing company
2024-10-05
Are you "the engineering type" and enjoying discussing AI solutions with other people. Do you have a deep knowledge about AI and preferably embedded systems, then this might be the perfect role for you!
OM TJÄNSTEN
Our client is a fast growing company within the AI and embedded systems industry and are part of one of the worlds largest organisations in producing semiconductors. As they are growing their business they need to hire someone that will work in their sales department adding that extra technical knowledge and engineering mindset.
An AI Product Specialist has deep knowledge of the company's AI-products and technologies, as well as the ability to communicate technical details to customers in an easily understandable way. The focus is to explain and promote the products and concepts, but also educating and supporting customers, which means helping them utilize the product optimally through, for example, workshops and technical training. This also requires an understanding of the customers' business processes and how your AI products can be integrated with them.
In this role you will work alongside your colleagues that are bringing in new clients and you will provide them with education and expertise in your products. A typical day for you will probably contain one or a couple of sales meetings with clients talking about your products and how they work. Then you might move on to preparing and hosting a webinar for another client. And in all your tasks you will make use of your technical knowledge and understanding about AI.
You are offered
• To work for a company with cutting edge technology in AI and embedded systems
• A consultant assignment with the ultimate goal to be hired directly at the company
ARBETSUPPGIFTER
Work tasks
• Promote the products to clients
• Give clients expert guidance in how your AI products can be leveraged by them
• Educate clients in how your product works through webinars and workshops
• Do technical demonstrations of how the products work
• Write technical documentation, web content and marketing material
VI SÖKER DIG SOM
• A deep interest and understanding for AI solutions from prior work experience and/or education
• An interest in talking about AI technologies for clients and partners
• Fluent in English as the company language in English
• Education: MsC in engineering within IT and preferably AI
It is meritorious if you have
• Experience and knowledge in embedded systems
• Experience from working in a customer-facing role B2B
Our recruitment process
This recruitment process is handled by Academic Work and it is our client's wish that all questions regarding the position is directed to Academic Work.
Our selection process is continuous and the advert may close before the recruitment process is completed if we have moved forward to the next phase. The process includes two tests: one personality test and one cognitive test. The tests are tools to find the right talent for the right position, to enable equality, diversity, and a fair process. Ersättning
