AI Ambassador (part-time)
2023-08-05
Meet a Student är en jobbplattform för studenter och juniora talanger.
För kunds räkning söker vi nu:
Are you a business-savvy student at a European university? This is your chance to grow your professional Linkedin-network on autopilot, earning extra money while doing it.
Zaplify is a fast-growing SaaS company based in Stockholm, Sweden, pioneering the use of AI and big data at small and mid-sized companies across the world. This fall, we're starting up an ambassador programme to accelerate our user growth in Europe.
As an AI Ambassador at Zaplify your mission is to get in touch with people in sales that you believe would benefit from using our product, and nudge them to sign up for a Free account on the platform.
In return, we will teach you how to master Zaplify to automatically find and connect with people on Linkedin who can help you build a sustainable and interesting career. You can expect to grow your Linkedin-network with 50-100 valuable new connections per month.
You will also have the opportunity to attend various online networking events, alongside fellow AI Ambassadors from other universities, to benefit your future career.
What we are looking for:
Curious about new technology, and AI in particular
Great written communication and interpersonal skills
Love to network and make new friends
Eager to grow and develop yourself
Interest in sales/marketing is a plus
What you get:
20EUR per signed up Free user
Request payout through Paypal (anytime you wish!)
Complimentary Linkedin Premium and Zaplify accounts (value EUR400/month)
Applications are considered on a continuous basis, but to be eligible for the school year 2023/2024 you need to apply before October 1st, 2023. Så ansöker du
