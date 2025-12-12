Agile Product Owner at Swedbank - Identity Management
2025-12-12
Do you have a passion for Identity and Access Management and are you keen on leading Identity Management in a dynamic environment where Security is Everyone's Business?
As an Agile Product Owner at Swedbank, you will play a critical role in maintaining, developing and expanding our Identity Management and Directory Service infrastructure on-premises and in the cloud. With experience in large organizations, your expertise will support Swedbank's efforts to integrate cutting-edge security technologies within agile frameworks. Your leadership will be instrumental as we transition towards cloud-based IAM solutions vital for protecting sensitive financial data.
In Swedbank you have the opportunity to:
Drive the future of digital identity and access management by shaping secure, scalable solutions that protect our customers, employees, and business partners across a dynamic hybrid IT landscape.
Lead agile teams in delivering innovative IAM capabilities-from ensuring the joiner, mover, leaver process is optimized and lifecycle management of identities, accounts and accesses are efficient, secure and compliant, using modern frameworks and tools like Jira, Confluence, and DevSecOps practices.
Collaborate with experts across security, IT, and business domains to design and implement robust identity solutions, ensuring regulatory compliance and supporting Swedbank's digital transformation.
Champion automation and user experience by streamlining access provisioning, reducing manual overhead, and enabling seamless, secure interactions for thousands of users.
Influence strategic decisions and product vision for identity management, working closely with stakeholders to prioritize features, manage backlogs, and deliver measurable value.
Grow professionally in a culture that values continuous learning, cross-functional teamwork, and security excellence.
Make a meaningful impact-your work will help safeguard Swedbank's assets, build customer trust, and support our mission to be a responsible, innovative leader in financial services.
What is needed in this role:
A bachelor's or master's degree or equivalent in IT, computer science or equivalent work experience.
Experience as a Service Manager or Product Owner in an agile environment is preferred.
Strong knowledge of Identity and Access Management (IAM) principles, standards, and technologies.
Familiarity with regulatory frameworks (e.g., GDPR, DORA) and security best practices.
Excellent communication and stakeholder management skills.
Ability to balance technical depth with business priorities.
Experience with tools like Jira, Confluence, and agile methodologies.
With us, you can experience:
Personal and professional growth through self-leadership and continuous development.
Meaningful work that positively impacts our workplace, our customers, and society.
An open and collaborative culture that encourages cross-functional teamwork and provides networking opportunities.
A supportive and inclusive environment that promotes a balanced and sustainable work-life, with flexible working conditions when suitable for the role.
Benefits such as our share based reward program Eken, company pension plan, employee offer for banking products, health insurance.
"Join our team and...become part of an international team of professionals, who work together to deliver challenging projects, enhancing security to reduce risk and maintain stakeholder trust while delivering business value and customer satisfaction which contributes to Swedbank's position in society." Pär Kidman, your future manager
We look forward to receiving your application by 02.01.2026. Please note that we'll be on holiday over Christmas and will not be available to answer questions or messages during this time. Applications are still very welcome, and we'll review them once we return after the break.
Location: Stockholm, Göteborg, Malmö, Tallin, Riga, Vilnius
Recruiting manager: Pär Kidman
If you are employed in Estonia, please note that the salary offered for this position ranges from 4300-6500 gross i.e. before taxes. Read more here.
If you are to be employed in Latvia, please note that the salary offered for this position ranges from 3750-5650 gross i.e. before taxes. Read more here.
If you are to be employed in Lithuania, please note that the salary offered for this position ranges from 4850-7250 gross i.e. before taxes. Read more here.
We may begin the selection during the application period, so we welcome your application as soon as possible.
We have made our choice regarding recruitment media and therefore kindly decline contact with ad sellers or sellers of other recruitment services.
Swedbank does not discriminate anybody based on gender, age, sexual orientation or sexual identity, ethnicity, religion or disability - everybody is welcome.
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-01-02
