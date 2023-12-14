Agile Product Owner Advanced analytics at Anti-Financial Crime
Step into a key role for ensuring success of key development initiatives with an impact on Swedbank and society.
In Swedbank you have the opportunity to:
• Make a positive societal impact by driving development, utilizing forefront technology, that help Swedbank combat financial crime.
• Exercise servant leadership and owning your agile team's backlog. Maximizing the value produced by your agile team and communicate and educate on product vision, roadmap and articulate backlog items.
• Securing delivery of appropriate, secure and reliable IT services throughout the analytical model life cycle.
• Drive innovation by implementing cutting-edge AI services that can make a real impact.
• Be part of a fun, diverse and knowledgeable international team in an expanding area embarking on agile transformation journey offering unique opportunities for growth and learning.
• Proactively identify opportunities and propose solutions or tools and be a strong driver in Swedbank's aim to become an industry leading centre of excellence in the global fight against financial crime.
• Securing and fostering your agile teams delivery-oriented culture, putting effort and pride into close collaboration with your stakeholders need in focus.
What is needed in this role:
• Degree in relevant field, or a good reason for not having one.
• At least 5+ years Data Scientist expertise.
• High interest or experience in the Anti-Money Laundering (AML) area.
• Well versed and experienced in Agile development frameworks.
• Experience coordinating processes/initiatives spanning across several business areas, functions or teams.
• Excellent communication skills and a customer-centric mindset.
• Excellent analytical and problem-solving skills.
• Proficiency in managing complex and time-critical deliveries with many stakeholders and dependencies.
• A solution-oriented mindset and the curiosity to explore and adopt industry best practices.
• Ability to build networks and work collaboratively in a geographically distributed and diverse environment.
• Fluency in English; verbal and written.
• Knowledge and experience using PPM tools, Jira, Confluence, MS Excel, PowerPoint etc.
What we offer when you join us:
• An open, simple and caring culture
• Opportunity to create the best experience for our customers
• An international, sustainable and inclusive work environment
• Development opportunities and advancement in your career
• Flexible working options
• Access to Group performance program, company pension plan, optional health insurance, and other benefits (https://www.swedbank.com/work-with-us/compensation-and-benefits.html)
Join our team and...
be a part of many laughs in a highly skilled and delivery-oriented team of professionals that helps Swedbank make accurate and reliable data driven decisions based on advanced analytics to combat financial crime and lower risk." Rikke Berner Nilsson, your future leader
We look forward to receiving your application by 15.01.2024.
Location: Stockholm HQ, Riga, Tallinn, Vilnius
Recruiting manager: Rikke Berner Nilsson, + 46 72 501 72 23
SACO: Henrik Joelsson
Finansförbundet: Jonas Nyström +46 8 585 946 52
If you are employed in Estonia, please note that the salary offered for this position ranges from 3900-5900 EURgross i.e. before taxes. Read more here.
If you are to be employed in Latvia, please note that the salary offered for this position ranges from 3600-5400 EUR gross i.e. before taxes. Read more here (https://jobs.swedbank.com/pages/employment-in-latvia-and-lithuania?preview=true).
If you are to be employed in Lithuania, please note that the salary offered for this position ranges from 4550-6850 EUR gross i.e. before taxes. Read more here (https://jobs.swedbank.com/pages/employment-in-latvia-and-lithuania?preview=true).
We may begin the selection during the application period, so we welcome your application as soon as possible.
Swedbank does not discriminate anybody based on gender, age, sexual orientation or sexual identity, ethnicity, religion or disability - everybody is welcome.
