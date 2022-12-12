Agile Business Analyst to the Digital Enablers department
2022-12-12
Do you want to play a central role in our exciting and transformational journey to become the most data driven bank in the world?
SEB - We are an IT company with a banking license
The banking sector is undergoing fundamental change with digitalization, new technology and regulatory framework that is continuously transforming our business. As the financial landscape is changing, SEB is shifting from business-driven IT to an IT-driven business. The IT-development is run in shorter sprints using agile ways of working, ensuring fast delivery and value in line with customer and business needs. Teamwork, collaboration and leadership is a crucial part of the way business is run at SEB, and we believe that is the key for high performing teams.
SEB is a place for people who want to grow and develop. We provide scope for development, and we always want our consultants to feel valued, included and be engaged.
Expected years of experience: 4-8
Utilization: 100%
Start date: 2023-01-09
End date: 2023-12-31
Location/remote availability: 3 days onsite/2 days remote
Project and role description:
Working as a business analyst at the Digital Enablers department is a unique opportunity for you who want to develop in a modern organization with a high rate of change. If you are passionate about digital products and agile transformation, you will enjoy it here! In your role as an Agile Business Analyst, you will work with a strategic initiative driving next generation identification roadmap. You will be part of Identification and Signing Agile Release Train.
You will be part of a cross-functional team where you will have a leading role in analyzing and structuring business requirements and refine into clearly defined deliveries. This is a key role in driving the next generation identification roadmap and developing our way of working.
Requirements:
To be successful in this position you are above all a team player, taking an active role in both helping the team towards a more agile way of working and understanding business needs. You are outgoing, structured, and able to create a clear and common understanding of business requirements. You have an IT-related background.
You should be passionate about digital, have a good understanding of the digital customer experience, the ability to analyze complex problems, foresee opportunities and challenges and translate these into refined business requirements.
Language:
Swedish and English.
Sounds interesting?
Please send your CV and LinkedIn profile by clicking the apply button. During the interview process, we would like to get to know you, your background and your skills to see if we would be a great match.
