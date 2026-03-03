Aftermarket Business Manager - Northern Europe
Epiroc Rock Drills AB / Säljarjobb / Stockholm Visa alla säljarjobb i Stockholm
2026-03-03
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Epiroc Rock Drills AB i Stockholm
, Solna
, Botkyrka
, Fagersta
, Örebro
eller i hela Sverige
Epiroc is a leading productivity partner for the mining, infrastructure and natural resources industries. With
cutting-edge technology, Epiroc develops and produces innovative drill rigs, rock excavation and construction
equipment, and provides world-class service and consumables. The company was founded in Stockholm,
Sweden, and has passionate people supporting and collaborating with customers in more than 150 countries.
Learn more at www.epirocgroup.com.
Do you have solid experience with Epiroc equipment and a passion for developing people, customer relations, and business? We are now looking for an Aftermarket Business Manager for the Northern Europe region - a key role for further development of our aftermarket sales together with our sales and service teams across the region.
We need someone who takes initiative, drives actions, and ensures progress through others. If you like to engage people and keep momentum until results are reached this might be the role for you!
Your mission
As Aftermarket Business Manager, you will be responsible for growing the aftermarket business, increasing Epiroc parts share, and supporting the region in developing strong customer relationships. You work closely with the One Epiroc sales team, service operations, and internal stakeholders.
A big part of the role is leadership - you will lead and support a team of 4 product managers, helping them succeed, grow, and collaborate closely with customers, sales, and service. You will also be a visible and trusted partner for our key customers in the region.
Key responsibilities
Build strong, long-term relationships with customers and partners.
Lead, develop, and support a team of product managers.
Drive aftermarket sales growth (parts, service contracts, upgrades).
Identify opportunities and support development of new service offers.
Negotiate aftermarket terms in agreements and major business deals.
Use Salesforce to manage opportunities and market insights.
Lead aftermarket marketing activities (campaigns, training, exhibitions).
Support coordination of sales plans and forecasts in the region.
Align with service operations to secure capacity, competence and customer satisfaction.
Implement pricing guidelines and monitor market pricing.
Promote safety in everything we do.
Your profile
To succeed in this role, we think you enjoy working closely with customers and colleagues. You are a confident and collaborative leader, with ability to see opportunities. You know our machines and understand what matters in the field. You like influencing others, driving business, and creating results through your team and the wider organization. Above all, you are someone who can build trust and long-lasting relationships - internally and externally.
We believe you have:
Solid experience working in mining, tunneling or construction aftermarket with a good understanding of Epiroc rigs, parts cycle and/or aftermarket.
Some form of documented leadership experience, formal or informal, with ability and interest in developing people.
A natural ability to build trust and strong customer relationships.
A commercial mindset and the ability to turn strategy into action.
Good communication skills in English.
A proactive approach and motivation to drive improvements.
Location and travel
This position can be located in any Epiroc Customer Center office within the Northern European region.
The position includes regular travel (approx. 1-2 weeks/month) to meet with customers and sales people across Northern Europe.
Application and contact information
We encourage you to submit your application through our online career site as soon as possible, but no later than March 23rd.
For questions about the position, please contact:
Hiring Manager, Lina Nyman, lina.nyman@epiroc.com
Recruitment specialist, Ellinor Ekelöf, ellinor.ekelof@epiroc.com Ersättning
Undefined Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-03-23 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "80951-44009445". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Epiroc Rock Drills AB
(org.nr 556077-9018), https://www.epirocgroup.com Körkort
För detta jobb krävs körkort. Arbetsplats
Epiroc Kontakt
Ellinor Ekelof +46107551108 Jobbnummer
9773899