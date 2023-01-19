Afr Is Looking For Junior Consultants With A Focus On Ifrs And Ipos
We are looking for junior consultants with a focus on advising on financial reporting, IFRS and IPO-transactions.
Over the last couple of years Deloitte's services within financial reporting and IPO-services has experienced significant growth and we continue to see even stronger demand for our services going forward. Therefore, we need to strengthen our team with 2-3 financial reporting advisors and IFRS-specialists with a focus on: IFRS and financial reporting advisory
IPO-services, like for example IPO-readiness and supporting clients in preparation for becoming a listed entity
Transaction based accounting services, like for example due diligence support, restructurings, business combinations and MA-related accounting advisory work
About the role
Your role will involve serving our largest and most complex clients as well as entrepreneurial and fast-growing companies on its IPO-journey. The daily work will vary significantly spanning from assisting and supporting clients in their journey of becoming a listed client to providing advice on complex financial reporting matters. Joining Deloitte will ensure that you will be a member of one of Sweden's most experienced and successful teams within IFRS and IPO-services. Your daily work will for example include the following responsibilities: Supporting clients implementing IFRS by being a team member in our IFRS conversion-team
Be a member in our IPO/IPO-Readiness teams
Providing clients with advice on technical accounting issues and broader impacts of new accounting standards and changes in the regulatory landscape
Analysing impact on financial reporting and advising clients on mergers, business combinations and cross-border transactions
Researching relevant technical and industry developments, participating in or facilitating internal and external training sessions
Support our due diligence and merger and acquisitions teams with respect to financial and accounting aspects of transactions in the stock market
Support preparing, and performing quality reviews of financial statements prepared in accordance with IFRS and Swedish GAAP
Build, maintain and winning long lasting client relationships
Requirements - to succeed in the role, you'll
To be successful in this role the following requirements are key: 1-3 years' experience from working with external financial reporting, either from working in a financial department, as an auditor or accounting consultant as well a financial controller
High interest in deepening your knowledge in financial reporting, IFRS, transactions and mergers and the IPO-market including stock-market regulations
Ability to communicate accurately and efficiently in English
Furthermore, we believe that you are a person who likes challenges, has a good analytical ability to solve complex issues and is trustworthy as a person. You are innovative, with a problem-solving mindset and have a strong drive to develop yourself and your surroundings.
You collaborate well with your colleagues, and you like to help others develop and learn more, both technically and to build strong teams.
Deloitte is a multicultural organization where different backgrounds, experiences and skills of individual employees are considered as an asset.
How you'll grow
Deloitte recognizes that our success is due to our talented people. We invest heavily in our practitioners providing them with the right tools, training and working flexibility to enable them to deliver and be successful in a motivating and rewarding environment. Teamwork is an important aspect of our success and something we emphases by bringing our practitioners together on a regular basis to share experiences, knowledge and build strong internal relationships. In addition, we offer: Access to one of the world's largest consulting organizations, world-class training programs and a powerful network of experienced colleagues
Flexible and well-balanced working conditions
The freedom and opportunity to develop yourself and our business
A pleasant work environment with team-oriented colleagues
Competitive pay and good benefits
Possibility to work on international client projects/engagements and global secondments
In addition to above, the Swedish IFRS and IPO-services team (service line Assurance Financial Reporting Advisory) is one of the leading advisory and expert teams in Sweden. We are part of the global Deloitte network of IFRS advisors and accounting specialists, and we are accredited as a Deloitte IFRS Centre of Excellence. We play key roles in Swedish and international financial reporting organizations (like for example FAR, the Swedish Financial Reporting Board and EFRAG) which will provide you firsthand contact with all leading persons in our Swedish and global firm ensuring best possible support for your career ambitions and personal development.
Application
You apply online. Your application should consist of a CV and a short cover letter. We process applications and arrange interviews continually. Please apply sooner than later.
Questions
Welcome to contact Erik Andersson, Manager AFR by phone +46 70 080 27 48, Therese Ekberg, by phone +46 70 080 23 35 or Sophie Karlerö, Recruiter by phone +46 70 080 27 77.
We look forward to your application!
What impact will you make?
